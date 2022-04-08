ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen: NO1-NOAH Realeases “Bonjour” Collab With Summer Walker

By davontah
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBHZM_0f3yrlwA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZ19r_0f3yrlwA00

Source: Courtesy / Ghetto Earth Records/Interscope Records


Singer/songwriter NO1-NOAH (Ghetto Earth Records/Interscope Records) kicks off his next era with the release of his new single, “Bonjour,” with his label head, R&B superstar Summer Walker
.

The melodic slow jam showcases the New York native at his best, blending effortlessly between layers of enticing sensuality, raw vulnerability and self-assured confidence. Summer, of course, brings the trademark honeyed vocals that fueled her to billions of career streams and multiple Billboard records in the last year. “Bonjour” previews NO1-NOAH’s forthcoming EP, You Should Come Over, which will be released on April 22. You can listen to “Bonjour” here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrvXQ_0f3yrlwA00

Source: Young Canon / Young Canon


After displaying beams of promise on Walker’s sizzling anthems, NO1-NOAH inked a deal with her label Ghetto Earth Records in December 2020. As her first artist, NOAH looks to rattle the cages of R&B with his emo-leaning tracks and sticky hooks. His debut record, “ Ridin For My Love ,” flaunted his pillowy vocals and gutsy lyrics. The follow-up “ Bounce ” presented a seductive side, and his melodic muscles were on full display with his anthemic banger “ Thank God .” Not only did the records demonstrate his versatility and ease at mastering a range of sounds and styles, they also skyrocketed the newcomer to more than 130 million streams in the U.S. alone. The budding star has also been on the road for “The Summer Walker Series” concerts that have most recently been in Houston and Chicago with a visit to Dallas on April 16 coming.

The promising songwriter was named one of Billboard’s 15 Hip Hop and R&B Artists to watch in 2020. Touted for his “ethereal vocals and intrepid lyricism, NOAH first caused shockwaves in the R&B world when he appeared on Summer Walker’s EP Life on Earth on the standout tracks “SWV” and “White Tee.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qADGn_0f3yrlwA00

Source: Courtesy / Summer Walker


To stay in tune with everything NO1-NOAH including the release of his EP, be sure to follow him on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

The Game Reignites Beef With 50 Cent: 'Your Rap Career Died Wit Them Loli Pop Strap Tank Tops'

As many Hip Hop fans are pointing out, The Game has another album on the horizon and what better way to keep his name in headlines than to reignite his once-dormant beef with 50 Cent. The latest social media sparring session began after 50 Cent clowned The Game for getting snubbed by record executive Jimmy Iovine at a Los Angeles Lakers game. He also took credit for writing The Game’s songs.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Summer Walker
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones

Chris Brown is the proud papa of three different kids with three different women. Find out all about his adorable brood here!. Chris Brown has been on top of the R&B scene since his first single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has continued to release hit after hit album, including 2011’s F.A.M.E, which garnered him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. HIs latest offering include singles off his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Bonjour#Intrepid#Ghetto Earth Records#Young Canon Young Canon
HollywoodLife

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On A Piano While Delivering A Sweet Performance At The iHeartRadio Awards

After emerging from a literal oven, a flaming hot Megan Thee Stallion set the iHeartRadio Music stage on fire with a delicious performance — and her talented badonk. Spring just started, but Megan Thee Stallion kicked off Hot Girl Summer 2022 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday (Mar. 22). Megan, 27, was one of the few performers booked for the show, and she slayed the Shrine Auditorium’s stage. Megan arrived in style – actually, she showed up in a giant red oven. After emerging in a fire-engine red outfit, Megan delivered a few bars of “Megan’s Piano” from her Something For the Hotties album. She then kicked into her new hit with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” There was everything – people getting hit in the faces with pies. Dancing. Megan even twerked on a red piano. That’s one way to play the 88 keys!
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne Join Latto on New Song “Sunshine”: Listen

Atlanta-based rapper Latto has released her new album 777 via RCA. The record includes a new song with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino called “Sunshine.” Hear it below. 777 is Latto’s second record, following her August 2020 studio debut Queen of da Souf. She previewed her new album with the singles “Big Energy,” “Soufside,” and “Wheelie.” Additional guests on 777 include Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Countersues After She Claims ‘Ruse’ to Lock Her in Contract

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/21): Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston-based record label countersued the “Savage” rapper Monday, saying her Something for Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract, despite her lawsuit last month alleging it does. The label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is asking a judge to issue an order in its favor and also award damages for claims that Megan “has repeatedly breached her contracts.” According to the countersuit, Something for Thee Hotties, released last October, includes “freestyles available on YouTube and archival material from as far back as 2019,” and only amounts to 29 minutes...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Kanye West: Rapper ”Missing” Following Split From Kim Kardashian

It was a feeling of sadness that washed over Kanye West after the judge granted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian single status. Indeed, after the latter filed for divorce, the rapper did the impossible to win her back. Small gifts, posts on his social accounts, etc. All these attempts ended in...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Paul Wall And Termanology Release Collab Project "Start 2 Finish"

Paul Wall and Termanolgy joined forces for the release of their collab tape Start 2 Finish, bringing sounds from two of the biggest hip-hop cities, Houston and NYC, to the main stage. Interestingly enough, Wall & Termanologytold HNHH that the concept of this joint project was birthed during the making of another one of Wall's collab tapes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hiphop-n-more.com

Summer Walker Shares ‘No Love’ Remix with SZA & Cardi B: Watch

UPDATE: here goes the music video as well. It was announced a couple of weeks ago that Summer Walker will be releasing a new version of her radio hit ‘No Love’ with SZA which originally appeared on her sophomore album Still Over It. Earlier this week, it was...
CELEBRITIES
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
738
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy