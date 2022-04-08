ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

WATCH: TRAETWOTHREE Drops Song and Video For “Stuck In My Ways” ft. Blueface

By davontah
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhlQU_0f3yrk3R00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1Fct_0f3yrk3R00

Source: Courtesy / Atlantic Records


Rising South Central R&B artist TRAETWOTHREE offers his latest track accompanied by a visual, “Stuck In My Ways (ft. Blueface )” out now via Ncredible/ ART@WAR/ Atlantic Records. His kickback melodious flow pairs well with fellow LA rapper Blueface’s signature offbeat cadence. Okezie Kenneth Ndubuisi directed the video that takes us through alleys and backways of South Central, LA. You can listen to the song and watch the video
here .

Like his two previous releases, “ Done Done ” and “ Worth It (ft. DDG) ,” “Stuck In My Ways” will appear on his forthcoming debut mixtape ‘Out The District’ scheduled to be released on April 29. You can find the tracklist for the mixtape below:

Out The District

  1. Ride or Die
  2. 710 feat. DW Flame
  3. Keep Doing You
  4. Worth It feat. DDG
  5. Stuck In My Ways feat. Blueface
  6. Vroom feat. Justina Valentine
  7. Streets
  8. Done Done
  9. Nights
  10. Unsure
  11. Freaky

Despite them divorcing, TRAETWOTHREE’s parents both imparted spirituality on their son while also encouraging music. Throughout middle school, he followed in his father’s footsteps by learning to play the saxophone. As such, he listened to everyone from Gerald Albright, David Sunborn, and Candy Dulfer to Tank , Tyrese , Erykah Badu and of course, The Isley Brothers . At 16 years old, after discovering Drake , J. Cole and Nipsey Hussle , he picked up his first used microphone and downloaded Pro Tools. Although he spent countless hours writing and recording in his bedroom, it was a chance encounter that eventually changed everything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYTdK_0f3yrk3R00

Source: Jimmy Fontaine / Jimmy Fontaine


While working a part-time job at Dick’s Sporting Goods, TRAETWOTHREE helped out some members of team Ncredible with Air Jordans and sparked conversation. After listening to his demos, they invited him to the studio. Fast forward three months and he met Ncredible Entertainment founder Nick Cannon
, who eventually brought him into the fold. A series of tracks including “ 4am In The District ” and “ High Tec ” caught the attention of ART@WAR label head, James McMillan which led to the current deal he has.

He pays homage to Los Angeles, where he was raised through both his music and his name (TRAE = 3, TWOTHREE = 23: 323 LA area code). He presents an unheard and unseen vision of his hometown with a combination of dusky R&B , hip hop swagger and West Coast spirit which will be heard on his forthcoming 2022 Ncredible / ART@WAR / Atlantic Records debut, ‘Out The District.’

To stay connected to TRAETWOTHREE, be sure to follow him on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Saint West Sing ‘Encanto’ Hit Song Together In Sweet Video: Watch

The mom and son sang a sweet duet to the inescapable song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from the Disney hit. Like so many parents across the country, Kim Kardashian can’t escape Encanto and specifically the animated musical’s standout song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The 41-year-old reality star and her son Saint West, 6, sang the viral hit together in a video that Kim shared to her Instagram story on Tuesday March 15. The two looked like they were having a blast bonding over the song.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
Complex

Chlöe Returns With New Song and Video “Treat Me”

After teasing its release for over a month, Chlöe has given fans the official video for “Treat Me,” directed by Diana Kunst. “Can’t wait for y’all to see the video tonight,” the 2022 Gold Derby Music Awards nominee told fans on Thursday ahead of the video’s premiere, adding that—in her opinion—this one tops the previously released “Have Mercy.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Blueface
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Justina Valentine
Person
Gerald Albright
Person
J Cole
Person
Drake
loudersound.com

Watch the video for new Pink Floyd song Hey Hey Rise Up

Pink Floyd have unveiled the video for brand new track Hey Hey Rise Up - the British legends' first new original music they've recorded together as a band since 1994’s The Division Bell. Proceeds from sales of the song will go towards Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. The band announced earlier...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tony Bennett unable to perform at Grammys due to his ‘continuing struggle’ with Alzheimer’s

Tony Bennett has announced he is unable to attend the forthcoming Grammy Awards due to his “continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s”. The 95-year-old singer was invited to perform at the ceremony on 3 April, alongside his duet partner Lady Gaga, who was announced as a performer this morning (1 April).However, Danny Bennett, his son and manager, shared a statement with Variety confirming Bennett’s absence from the award show.The statement reads: “Tony is beyond thrilled, particularly at the young age of 95, to once again be recognised along with his musical collaborator and dear friend Lady Gaga by the Recording Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trae#Art#Sporting Goods#Traetwothree#Ncredible#Backways Of South Central#Tank#The Isley Brothers#Pro Tools
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Click here to read the full article. Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the crowd early in the evening. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” There was a small degree of ambiguity about this being the last tour when they announced the...
MUSIC
NME

Tool share clip of first video in over 15 years

Tool have shared their first video in 15 years today (March 18) – watch the video clip for ‘Opiate²’ below. ‘Opiate²’ is a re-imagined and extended version of Tool’s 1992 single ‘Opiate’, with both the song and video marking the 30th anniversary of the EP of the same name’s release.
RETAIL
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Loudwire

Jack White Pleads for Major Labels to Build Their Own Vinyl Pressing Plants

Vinyl was once the standard for music listening, giving way to cassettes, CDs and digital files over the years, but the past decade-plus has seen a resurgence in the musical format. That said, Jack White's Third Man Records has thrived with the vinyl resurgence, and he's asking major labels to follow his lead in investing in their own vinyl record pressing plants to alleviate some of the supply chain issues that continue to delay physical releases.
MUSIC
defpen

Silk Sonic Earns Their First Grammy Award For ‘Song Of The Year’

One year after delivering its first joint performance at the 63rd Grammy Award, Silk Sonic has returned to collect its first Grammy Award. The talented duo has secured the “Song of the Year” category with their first single, “Leave The Door Open.” The 1970s inspired track set the stage for the rest of their album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, and dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart for weeks on end.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Leikeli47 Shares Video for New Song “LL Cool J”: Watch

Leikeli47 has shared another preview of her forthcoming album Shape Up, sharing a new video for a song titled “LL Cool J.” In the song, she explains that LL Cool J represents “Ladies Love Cool Jewelry” rather than the legendary New York rapper. Shape Up arrives on April 15, and includes the previously released single “Chitty Bang.” Watch “LL Cool J” below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Vance Joy Plays Matchmaker in Video for New Single ‘Clarity’

Click here to read the full article. Vance Joy has shared a new single, “Clarity,” along with a quirky music video directed by Agueda Sfer. The song was written with Joel Little — who has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift and Lorde — and will appear on the singer-songwriter’s third album, In Our Own Sweet Time, out June 10. “When the road began to crumble in front of my eyes/There was only one person I wanted to find,” Joy croons on the pop-infused track. “It was you, it was you, it was you.” “It’s very upbeat and poppy,” Joy explained...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Andrew Bird Shares Video for New Song “Atomized”: Watch

Andrew Bird has released a new single. It’s called “Atomized” and it arrives with a new video directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin. Watch it below. The song is inspired by the words written by the late Joan Didion: “It was the first time I had dealt directly and flatly with the evidence of atomization, the proof that things fall apart,” Bird said in a statement.
MUSIC
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
736
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy