If you were stranded on an island with only one skincare product, you’d want it to be as multipurpose as possible, right? When Glamour asked Catherine Zeta Jones what she’d bring, her answer was a no brainer for her: the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream. Her grandma used it, her mom loved it, and now, she can’t live without it. And it would certainly come in handy on a deserted island because there really are so many uses for it.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 27 DAYS AGO