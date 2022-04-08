ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Good, the Meh and the Bad From Royals Opening Day

By
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back, Zack Greinke. The elder statesman of the Royals' rotation had a memorable return to The K, putting up an efficient outing against the Guardians. He did a great job in matching one of the game's elite pitchers in Shane Bieber, who ended up looking like himself in what was...

