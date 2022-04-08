ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Importance of public defenders

mycouriertribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Jackson's confirmation expected to shed light on public defenders....

www.mycouriertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell confirms he will NOT back Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court because she is the 'court-packers pick, and she testified like it'

Mitch McConnell confirmed he will not be backing Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court because she is the 'court-packers pick, and she testified like it.'. McConnell (R-Ky.) criticized Jackson's 'evasive and unclear' answers during her confirmation hearing, and accused her of secretly supporting calls to add more justices to the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Defenders#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
Fox News

Senator Marsha Blackburn: What Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Means For The Future Of The Supreme Court

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to the Senate confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “Judge Jackson will be the first progressive to be on the Supreme Court, and that is what they wanted, was to have someone there so that as dissents are written, you’re going to have a progressive point of view that is brought forward and that’s what they’ve wanted. And for people that say, well, you know, it doesn’t change the balance of the court, no, it does. Because instead of having a classic liberal like Breyer was, what you now have is a progressive who is going to push further and further Left. That is what the American people are beginning to move away from. And the President can nominate whomever he wants. He had started out leaning toward Michelle Childs out of South Carolina, who is a more moderate Democrat. And then he was getting so much heat from the Left and the progressive wing of the party that he pivoted and went to Jackson, who was the most liberal of the individuals up for consideration.”
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Post

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, says she attended Jan. 6 ‘Stop-the-Steal’ rally before Capitol attack

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, for the first time has publicly acknowledged that she participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 “Stop-the-Steal” rally on the Ellipse that preceded the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, raising questions about the impartiality of her husband’s work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

The Obamas, MLK's Daughter and More React to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Confirmation

Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation to the Supreme Court of the United States is being celebrated from Washington, D.C., to Hollywood and beyond. On Thursday, the Senate voted to confirm President Joe Biden's lifetime appointment of Judge Jackson by a 53-47 vote in the chamber. Jackson will be sworn in this summer following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.
WASHINGTON, DC
Essence

Ketanji Brown Jackson Celebrates Confirmation: “I Am The Dream And The Hope Of The Slave”

Jackson makes history as first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court. On a bright April day at the White House, a Black woman jurist spoke to her own hopes and dreams of ascending to the nation’s highest court. In the process, Ketanji Brown Jackson paid homage to her family, friends and community, and the prayers of countless ancestors who helped build America.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘We’ve made it’: Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers stirring speech marking historic confirmation to Supreme Court

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a stirring speech connecting her historic confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court to many Black Americans’ origin in the United States with a simple phrase: “We’ve made it.”Ms Jackson made the remarks at the White House the day after the Senate voted to confirm her 53 to 47, with only three Republicans voting with every Democrat to vote for her. “It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

GOP senators are wrong to attack public defenders via Ketanji Brown Jackson

After a contentious process, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was finally confirmed this week by a 53-47 vote in the Senate. In an unfortunately tokenistic fashion, the liberal media focused on the fact that President Joe Biden’s nominee would be the first black woman on the Supreme Court. But there’s a much more significant unique aspect to her confirmation: She’ll be the only member of the current high court with experience as a former defense attorney.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy