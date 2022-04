Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is in the starting lineup on Monday afternoon against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. The Rangers held the lefty-hitting Lowe out of the lineup on Sunday versus a southpaw, but they have him back on first base against a lefty for Monday's series finale. Andy Ibanez is at designated hitter and batting sixth. Mitch Garver is starting at catcher over Jonah Heim and hitting third.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO