Yotes' Martinez aims to learn as much about defense as possible

CALDWELL — As if being one of the most dominant players on a stacked College of Idaho defensive unit wasn’t already enough, Dylan Martinez is also trying to become one of the more knowledgeable ones.

This spring, the linebacker who has led the Yotes in tackles in each of the last two seasons is playing on both sides of the Yotes’ two-linebacker set, spending time as the weak-side linebacker as well as his regular duties on the strong side.

He’s one of several Yote players who are trying out multiple positions this spring in an effort to better understand how the defense works as a whole.

“We want everyone to know their position,” said Martinez. “But we’re trying to get everyone to know the whole defense and know where the help side is.”

For the Mountain View High graduate, being able to understand the defense and identify different offensive patterns may be all that much more important. With the season he had in the fall of 2021, Martinez started noticing opposing offenses trying to find different ways to block him. Martinez led the Frontier Conference and was ninth in the NAIA last season with 10.9 tackles per game, including four games where he had double-digit tackles. In the season opener at Montana State-Northern, he tied a single-game school record with 16 tackles. He shattered that record later in the season with 22 tackles against Montana Western.

“I would say by week three it came to a point where (other teams) were like ‘this dude, we need to double team more,’” said Martinez. “There were some points in the game where they would have a guy just to get me completely out of the play. I’m getting used to it now, it’s just another obstacle and more work I’ve got to do.”

His desire to get a better understanding of how everything works is music to College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski’s ears. The coach remembers a meeting he had with team leaders, where Martinez stood up and said he wants to be more like a coach on the field.

“He wants to know the ins and outs of details, and with that, how people might attack him,” Moroski said. “He’s a key guy, he’s very, very difficult to block, no matter what they do. They could have two guys going at him every play, he’s just elusive. He’s got a lot of tools and he’s just got a knack about him. As he understands the system more, coupled with his knack, he’ll find a way to do it.”

A part of the regular rotation at linebacker since arriving in Caldwell in 2019, Martinez’s game took a huge step forward last year, his first as a starter during a full season. He had at least eight tackles in nine of the Yotes 10 games, finishing with 109 tackles, including 10 for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He also had four fumble recoveries.

But as good as Martinez was on the field last season, Moroski believes with the work he puts in, he may only be scratching the surface. Getting to know the defense even better, the coach said, will make him all that much tougher to block.

“We have to be the smartest and toughest team,” Moroski said. “Smart football players are what we want to develop and he’s gotten smarter, smarter and smarter. But even he knows there’s a jump to make, which is thrilling.”

After earning first-team all-conference honors in the COVID-19 delayed and shortened four-game spring 2021 season, then getting first-team honors again last fall, the idea of an even better Martinez could certainly give opposing teams fits this fall.

But for Martinez, getting that improvement will be crucial to continuing the production the Yotes are used to getting out of him.

“I’m going to have a target on my back because everyone’s going to want to go for my head,” said Martinez. “I just want to improve myself, improve my game and grow for all the guys around me.”