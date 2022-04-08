Cottonwood Art Festival Announces Performance Lineup

Stafford County Public Schools will host its 46th Annual Fine and Performing Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brooke Point High School. During the festival, visitors will view more than 5,000 pieces of beautiful artwork from students in all Stafford schools, to include Early Childhood and Focus Art students. Students will display pottery, jewelry, chalk, mixed-media, and watercolor art pieces among many other genres.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 20 DAYS AGO