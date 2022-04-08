ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Art Festival Announces Performance Lineup

In addition to a juried art show, food, beverages and kids’ activities, the Cottonwood Art Festival, held May 7-8 at Cottonwood Park, will offer music on two stages in...

Inside Nova

Stafford schools host 46th Annual Fine and Performing Arts Festival

Stafford County Public Schools will host its 46th Annual Fine and Performing Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brooke Point High School. During the festival, visitors will view more than 5,000 pieces of beautiful artwork from students in all Stafford schools, to include Early Childhood and Focus Art students. Students will display pottery, jewelry, chalk, mixed-media, and watercolor art pieces among many other genres.
Litchfield Art Festival dates announced; first event is May 14-15

LITCHFIELD — Litchfield Art Festival 2022 returns this year in Litchfield, with three weekends in May, September and November. The festival will be held May 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Litchfield Community Field; Sept. 24-25, also at community field; and Nov. 12-13 in the gym at Litchfield High School.
Momentary announces 2022 Visual Arts Exhibition lineup

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Momentary has announced the 2022 exhibition schedule for the entire year. The contemporary art space’s visual arts lineup will include two new indoor/outdoor exhibitions this upcoming spring and summer and a group exhibition, plus two solo exhibitions later this fall. The exhibitions will all be free and open to the public.
