Employer Deadline for Mayor’s Internship Program Extended to April 15

The 2022 Richardson Mayor’s Summer Internship Program (RMSIP) has extended its employer application deadline to April 15. Now in its fifth year, RMSIP is...

richardsontoday.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast set for April 8

The 38th annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for April 8 from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. This year's theme is "Welcoming the Stranger." While the event aims at promoting unity and understanding among all faiths, the breakfast will also focus on highlighting efforts made in the community to welcome immigrants and refugees.
RELIGION
DFW Community News

Lewisville to celebrate spring with ColorPalooza

The city of Lewisville is less than two weeks away from celebrating spring with ColorPalooza next weekend. ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring is a family-friendly outdoor event featuring a wide variety of exhibits and interactive activities with a “spring” feel, according to a city news release. Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a-kind masterpieces, learn to better care for the earth and learn how to make their homes more environmentally friendly. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 23 in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 West Church St.
LEWISVILLE, TX
DFW Community News

Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — April 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! It’s finally spring, which means it’s time to get outside and enjoy all the beautiful outdoor spaces Flower Mound has to offer. To preserve those great spaces, the Town works closely with the local nonprofit Keep Flower Mound Beautiful (KFMB), and this month, KFMB is hosting two events. First up, on Saturday, April 9, starting at 10 a.m., take your hard-to-recycle items to Flower Mound High School (3411 Peters Colony Rd.) for a Recycling Drop-Off. They’ll accept things like electronics, metal hangers, old medicines, paper for shredding, and more.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
DFW Community News

P&Z recommends denial of proposed warehouse development

The Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend denial of the proposed warehouse park next to Canyon Falls. Hundreds of residents attended the meeting and spoke against the proposed Cross Timbers Business Park because of its proximity to Argyle High School and the Canyon Falls subdivision. The proposed development will go to the Flower Mound Town Council for consideration on April 18.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
