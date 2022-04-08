Employer Deadline for Mayor’s Internship Program Extended to April 15

The city of Lewisville is less than two weeks away from celebrating spring with ColorPalooza next weekend. ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring is a family-friendly outdoor event featuring a wide variety of exhibits and interactive activities with a “spring” feel, according to a city news release. Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a-kind masterpieces, learn to better care for the earth and learn how to make their homes more environmentally friendly. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 23 in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 West Church St.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO