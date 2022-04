A city proposal aimed at reining in short-term vacation rentals on Oahu cleared another hurdle at a Honolulu City Council committee meeting on Wednesday. The latest version of Bill 41 would prohibit the booking of short-term rentals for fewer than 90 days – up from the current 30 days – in most areas of the island. It would also impose new restrictions, fees and fines. Council Zoning Chair Brandon Elefante’s committee draft passed third reading in the zoning committee and is now headed to the full council for a final vote.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 19 DAYS AGO