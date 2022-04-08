ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornville, OH

Robert “Bob” “Slick” W. Jones Sr.

By Snouffer Funeral Home
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert “Bob” “Slick” W. Jones Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 2, 1941, in Thornville to the late Wayne F. and Wilma Hetrick Jones. He retired from Dutro where he was Service Manager. Bob was a member of the Old Steam and...

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

WHIZ

Ermela Kay Roberts

Ermela Kay Roberts, 52, of Crooksville, passed away early Wed. April 6, 2022 at Genesis Perry County Medical Center. She was born on Sept. 26, 1969 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Ernest and Pamela Roberts. She is survived by her longtime companion Mike Neels. One brother Chip Roberts. Two nieces Trisha Roberts and Kendra Roberts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with the expenses. William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage is assisting the family.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mary L. Roberts

Mary L. Roberts, 84, of Mount Perry, passed away at 8:00 p.m. Friday April 8, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center. She was born on April 28, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Maneely) Gardner. She was a lifelong farmer. She is survived by three children Raymond (Michelle) Roberts of Zanesville, Joe (Penny) Roberts of Crooksville, and Mary Brown. Seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Roberts, one sister Shirley Howard and one brother Charles Gardner, Jr. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Wed. April 13, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thur. April 14, 2022 with Jeep Graham officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Charles J. Barbara S. Core

Charles J. Core & Barbara S. (Arbaugh) Core, formerly of Zanesville, joined in life, joined in eternity. Known by many names, Chuck and Barb, Mom and Dad, Grammy and Grandpa, Papa Chuck and GG, by one devoted family. Your hand in ours, we dare to explore the wonder of our...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Barbara A Schley

Barbara Ann Schley, 61 of Zanesville passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 surrounded by her family. Barb was born in Zanesville on June 6, 1960 to Henry and Martha McCormick Shepler. She earned a Bachelor’s degree from Ohio University in Nutrition and a Master’s degree from Muskingum University in Early Childhood Education. She was employed by The Ohio State University. Barb enjoyed the outdoors especially walking, volleyball, hiking, and kayaking. Barb’s greatest joy was her loving family.
ZANESVILLE, OH
City
Thornville, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Wayne, OH
WHIZ

Larry E. Williams Jr.

Larry E. “Little nuts” Williams Jr, 39 of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Zanesville, passed away on March 25, 2022. Larry was born in Zanesville on February 8, 1983. He is the son of Larry (Kathy Wilson) Williams Sr. of Zanesville and the late Lura Taylor. He was a self-employed painter, and he enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time outdoors; but most especially he loved every minute he could spend with his kids.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Freda Mae Starkey

Freda Mae (Woodruff) Starkey, 90 of South Zanesville, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022, while at Willow Haven Nursing Home, and under the care of Buckeye Hospice. Freda was born in Sciotoville, Ohio, on December 17, 1931. She is the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Jacobs) Woodruff. Freda was a graduate of Corning High School, and she went on to work at Essex wire for 43 years as a molder, where she met the love of her life, Kenny. Freda and Kenny married and celebrated 66 years of marriage together before Kenny’s passing in 2018. Freda loved the color blue, to spend time caring for her flowers, and to spend time with her family.
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Richard “Rick” French

Richard “Rick” French, 66, of Zanesville passed away Wednesday April 6, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born September 21, 1955, in Zanesville, the son of the late Howard and Helen Brooks French. He was retired from BIMBO Bakeries in Zanesville. Rick loved Ohio State, golfing and bowling.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mark E. Schott

Mark E. Schott age 59, of Caldwell, OH passed away suddenly Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Caldwell, OH. He was born July 10, 1962 in Cambridge, OH a son of Theresa Offenberger Hammonds of Caldwell and the late Kenneth R. “Rabbit” Schott. He was a 1981 graduate of...
CALDWELL, OH
WHIZ

John W. Benson

Dr. John W. Benson, 74, of Nashport, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home. He was born November 28, 1947, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, a son of the late Jack W. and Dorothy (Plewe) Benson. John graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh with a BS in Biological Sciences and received his PhD from Michigan State University in Zoological Sciences with an emphasis in Animal Behavior. He retired as a College Professor from Ohio University-Zanesville after thirty eight years and was a long time member of St. James Episcopal Church. John was a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and a supporter of various charities. He loved 60’s and 80’s music and enjoyed travelling especially to the beach. He will mostly be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved to spend time with his family.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Michael Raymond Glass

Michael Raymond Glass, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, went on to eternal rest Thursday, March 31, 2022. Michael was born December 11, 1949 to the late Donovan and Helen Glass. In addition to his parents, Michael is also preceded in death by a cousin, James Glass. Michael leaves to cherish his...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mary “Kathy” Starkey

Mary “Kathy” “Gurt” Starkey, 67 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2022, at her home and surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born on August 7, 1954 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Harley and Stella (Hamilton) Robinson. Kathy worked for Longaberger for sixteen years, and loved her job there. Kathy loved going to dirt track races, where two of her sons raced, and she loved to tend to her flowers. However, Kathy’s favorite way to pass the time was to spend it with her grandchildren.
ROSEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Karen A. Curtin

Karen Ann Curtin, 68, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born May 28, 1953, in Zanesville to the late Donald and Gloria Watson Dalrymple. She received her Bachelors of Education from Otterbein College. Karen was a classroom teacher at Trimble Schools for two years and West Muskingum Schools as a classroom teacher and after as a reading specialist. She volunteered at Genesis Hospital for 20 years and was an avid reader and gardener. She enjoyed solo white water canoeing, mountain biking and spending time with nature outdoors.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dewayne Eugene Ricks

Dewayne Eugene Ricks, 47, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of Texas, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Dewayne was born August 14, 1974 in Houston, Texas, the son of Lonnie G. and Sandra R. (Winslow) Ricks. Dewayne is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jennifer Marie Ricks; grandparents, Leighton and Effie Lou Ricks and Don and Geneva Winslow; and a close friend, Chris Fagan.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Harry E. West

Harry E. West, 89, of Zanesville died at 7:13 A.M. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in a small coal mining community of Cumberland, at home on Carl Street, on September 3, 1932 in Guernsey County to the late Harry J. and Emma Florence (King) West. Harry was a Times Recorder, Zanesville Signal, Cleveland Plain Dealer, Ritsburg Press and on Thursday’s the Saturday Evening Post Paper Carrier starting in the 6th grade of school to the middle of his 12th year along with working in the underground coal mine at Ren Rock during his junior summer vacation and graduating in 1950 from Cumberland Spencer High School. Harry then went to work in Zanesville at Burnham Boilers in Licking View in November 1950 until he heard the Korean War call in November of 1951 and joined the U.S. Navy spending 13 weeks in the desert of Camp Elliot West of San Diego. Upon graduation he returned to Ohio for some R&R before returning to San Diego to board the famous Dirty-Thirty DD730 Destroyer in dry docks receiving repairs from the beating it received firing the first volly of shots during the Inchon Invasion.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

James “Jim” Warren Snyder

James “Jim” Warren Snyder, 78, passed away following a long illness in the early morning of Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Morrison House in Zanesville. Jim was born March 12, 1944 in Zanesville, Ohio, one of five children of the late Audrey Homman. In addition to his beloved mother, Jim is also preceded in death by a brother, Mike Homman; and two sisters, Martha Flynn and Shelly Homman.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mildred M. Dimmerling

Mildred M. Dimmerling age 87, Entered into Eternal Rest Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Summit Acres Nursing Home in Caldwell. She was born May 24, 1934 at the former Thompson’s Hospital in Caldwell a daughter of the late John and Helen Bettinger Cozzens of Rado Ridge in Middleburg.
CALDWELL, OH
WHIZ

John E. Ribble

John Edward Ribble, 85 of Blue Rock, rode his tractor to paradise on Sunday April 10, 2022. He passed away on his farm under the loving care of his wife, daughters and Genesis Hospice. John was born on September 13, 1936 in Zanesville, Ohio. At age two he left Blue...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Willard S. Kildow

Willard Kildow, 78, of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord at 11:30 P.M. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home after a long hard fought battle with a serious medical condition. Willard always had a smile and showed courage in facing all of life’s challenges. He will be deeply missed. He was born April 5, 1944, in Zanesville, a son of the late James W. and Blanche M. (Angler) Kildow. He retired from Lear Corporation and attended Maranatha Bible Church. Willard loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Catherine Nash Burkhart

Catherine Nash Burkhart, 68, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband of 39 years, Mike, as well as their four wonderful children. In honor of Cathy, Mike and the family would like to invite all to a Celebration of Cathy’s Life, and...
ZANESVILLE, OH

