Robert “Bob” “Slick” W. Jones Sr.

Harry E. West, 89, of Zanesville died at 7:13 A.M. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in a small coal mining community of Cumberland, at home on Carl Street, on September 3, 1932 in Guernsey County to the late Harry J. and Emma Florence (King) West. Harry was a Times Recorder, Zanesville Signal, Cleveland Plain Dealer, Ritsburg Press and on Thursday’s the Saturday Evening Post Paper Carrier starting in the 6th grade of school to the middle of his 12th year along with working in the underground coal mine at Ren Rock during his junior summer vacation and graduating in 1950 from Cumberland Spencer High School. Harry then went to work in Zanesville at Burnham Boilers in Licking View in November 1950 until he heard the Korean War call in November of 1951 and joined the U.S. Navy spending 13 weeks in the desert of Camp Elliot West of San Diego. Upon graduation he returned to Ohio for some R&R before returning to San Diego to board the famous Dirty-Thirty DD730 Destroyer in dry docks receiving repairs from the beating it received firing the first volly of shots during the Inchon Invasion.

