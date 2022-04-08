ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Master Gardener Helpline Open for Spring

By Katie Nichols
aces.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.—Does your spring garden have you stumped? Are your shrubs shriveling? The Alabama Extension Master Gardeners (MG) are standing by ready to answer questions on the Master Gardener Helpline. Call 1-877-ALA-GROW. The toll-free helpline connects callers with a knowledgeable team of MG volunteers who can help...

www.aces.edu

