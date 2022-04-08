Master Gardener Helpline Open for Spring

What could I get instead of an Easter Lily that would be blooming for Easter, but I could plant out in my flower garden to bloom year after year?. Easter lilies are not hardy in Minnesota, so they will most likely not come back if planted in your garden. They are hardy to Zone 5. Often you will find Asiatic and Oriental lilies that have been forced to bloom for Easter. These would make a great alternative for an Easter lily so you can plant them in your garden. Asiatic lilies are the hardiest and easiest to grow for Zone 3 gardens. Oriental lilies are hardy to Zone 4 – some cultivars may survive (especially if mulched) and some won’t. I have planted many Oriental lilies in the spring and enjoyed them for one season. However, two Oriental lilies have been coming back for years – Casa Blanca and Star Gazer.

