Amherst, MA

Ninth-Inning Rally Not Enough as Baseball Falls to UMass

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmherst, Mass. – (April 8, 2022) – Behind an eight-run fourth inning, the Massachusetts Minutemen were able to hold off a late Fordham surge to pull out a series opening 8-5 win at Earl Lorden Field in Amherst, Massachusetts on Friday. All of the Minutemen (12-9-1, 3-1...

