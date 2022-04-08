ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Buffs Swept by No.20 Arizona State

CUBuffs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER - On a beautiful spring afternoon, the Colorado women's tennis team was swept 4-0 by No.20 Arizona State at the CU South Campus Tennis Complex on Friday. Colorado falls to 7-12 overall with an 0-8 mark in Pac-12 competition as it heads into the final two regular season matches. ASU...

cubuffs.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy