Tiger & Bunny Season 3: Renewed or Canceled?

By Mirza Aaqib Beg
thecinemaholic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Tiger & Bunny’ is a mystery-action Japanese anime developed by Bandai Namco Pictures that follows Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, a veteran hero from the Stern Bild City, where a select few lucky people are born with special powers and are called NEXT. People who use their abilities for the greater good appear...

thecinemaholic.com

SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Fans Revolt Over Finn’s Death, There’s Still Time to Change Course and Unmake the ‘Grave’ Mistake

Denial isn’t just a river in Egypt. It seems like almost as soon as The Bold & Beautiful‘s Finn was shot, the fans began to rise up in revolt. This was the twist? The show was killing off a fan favorite? No! This wasn’t a surprise anyone wanted! To be fair, supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk did tease the twist by saying fans would be upset, so we’d argue that he certainly delivered!
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

7 Anime Like Tiger & Bunny You Must Watch

‘Tiger & Bunny’ is a buddy-superhero action anime that centers upon the unique world of Stern Bild City, where some people are naturally gifted with supernatural abilities. Like any other complex society, some individuals use their privileges for the greater good while others see them just as means to achieve a twisted goal. Kotetsu T. Kaburagi is a veteran superhero who has failed to stand up to his high standards for quite some time because of his inability to cooperate with his peers. When everything is going south, he is paired with Barnaby Brooks Jr., a new hero who is nothing like him. But with the dark clouds rising above Stern Bild City, the duo join hands to fight for others, keeping their differences aside.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#Bandai Namco Pictures
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ is an isekai fantasy anime that is inspired by Aneko Yusagi’s Japanese light novel series of the same name. The show follows Naofumi Iwatani, an otaku who becomes a Cardinal Hero after being summoned to the kingdom of Melromarc from modern-day Japan. After getting betrayed by his own allies, the protagonist still manages to continue his fight for the greater good.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

Date A Live Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Inspired by the namesake light novel series written by Koushi Tachibana and illustrated by Tsunako, ‘Date A Live’ is a harem science-fiction anime. The show revolves around an average high schooler named Shidou Itsuka, who is tasked to protect the lives of countless innocent people from spatial quakes by dating spirits that act as the trigger for persistent disasters. Unfortunately, apart from the challenge of impressing several spirits, Shidou also has to be wary of the Anti Spirit Force of the Japan Ground Self-Defense that resorts to violent methods to do something about the origins of the spatial quakes.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

7 Shows Like Twenty Five Twenty One You Must See

Directed by Jung Ji-hyun, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One‘ is a Korean romance show. It’s the year 1998, and Na Hee-do is determined to be a part of the National Fencing Team. She changes schools because her first school team has lost funding due to a country-wide financial crisis. The same crisis makes Baek Yi-jin take up the job of a sports reporter after his affluent family lost all the money and got separated. The two first met at the age of 22 and 18 and are reunited at 25 and 21.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

7 Shows Like Business Proposal You Must See

Created by the trio of Park Seon-ho, Han Sul-hee, and Hong Bo-hui, ‘Business Proposal’ is a Korean romantic series that follows Ha-ri who goes on a blind date with Tae-moo, assuming the identity of her friend Young-seo. What makes this situation truly awkward is the fact that Tae-moo is the CEO of the organization where Ha-ri works. However, this coincidental encounter leads to the beginning of an office romance between the two.
TV & VIDEOS
ohmymag.co.uk

Oystering: The new dating trend that is here to stay

Break-ups are the worst feeling ever and no matter how much we try to keep a bond forever, what's not meant to be is just not meant to be. While there are not-so-pleasant dating trends out there, oystering is something that single people will actually enjoy. No, it doesn’t mean you eat a lot of oysters to find your way through the singleton kingdom. It’s more uplifting than that!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thecinemaholic.com

Kaguya-sama Season 3 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the highly anticipated first episode of ‘Kaguya-sama: Love Is War’ season 3, Ishigami and Iino have a tussle while the rest of their friends are busy in assembly. Kaguya finally gets her own smartphone and starts using the Line freeware app to text others. However, she is utterly clueless about the read receipt feature, which almost leads to some embarrassing outcomes. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Kaguya-sama: Love Is War’ season 3, episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!
COMICS
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell pictured amid ongoing health issues - fans react

This year has been difficult for Simon Cowell – not only did he test positive for Covid, but he also broke his wrist by falling off his e-bike in February. On Sunday, Simon's America's Got Talent co-star Sofia Vergara shared the extent of the music mogul's injuries with two photos of the 62-year-old. In the snaps, Simon appears alongside Sofia, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. He's wearing his trademark black jeans, top and sunglasses, accessorised with a black wrist cast.
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Will Mark and Helly End Up Together in Severance? Theories

‘Severance‘ sees the Macro Data Refinement (MDR) department employees trying to uncover the truth about their jobs, the severance process, and their lives outside Lumon Industries. The titular process prevents the employees from accessing their work-related memories outside the severed floors. Therefore, two identical yet different personas (known as Innies and Outies) of the same person exist.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

7 Best French Shows on Netflix Right Now

French cinema has really been catching up with us lately. Their artistic stories, beautiful cinematography, and brilliant directing are being appreciated all over the world. Movies like the unusual romantic ‘Amelie’, touching drama ‘The Intouchables’, and the romantic masterpiece ‘Blue is the Warmest Color‘, have all won our hearts and we surely want more. Propelling and bold are two words that truly define the nature of French Cinema; propelling because French films and shows have literally acted like a driving force for international cinema better than any other country now, and bold because French cinema leaves no boundaries or confinements to the infinite lines of creativity.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Who Wins the Battle of the Bands at the End of Metal Lords?

‘Metal Lords’ is a coming-of-age musical film. It follows Kevin (Jaeden Martell) and Hunter (Adrian Greensmith), best friends and co-founders of the fledgling heavy metal band Skullf***er. With his roomful of rock memorabilia, Hunter is evidently more invested in the band. Kevin, at least initially, is just there for the ride. They are essentially school outcasts. Apparently, fanboying over Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, and Iron Maiden is not as popular a conversation starter as it used to be. In contrast, there is Mollycoddle and its lead singer, Clay. With their charming smiles and Ed Sheeran and Imagine Dragons covers, they are the quintessential popular kids of the school. Hunter and Kevin begin to prepare after learning that the legendary Battle of the Bands contest is set to return that year. However, they still need a bassist to complete the triad and seem to find it in Emily (Isis Hainsworth), a young Scottish-American cellist with rage issues. If you are wondering who ultimately wins the Battle of the Bands, here is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.
MUSIC

