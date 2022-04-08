ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springhill, LA

Brown Upper Elementary Students Celebrate Achievements

westcentralsbest.com
 2 days ago

SPRINGHILL, La. - Students at Brown Upper Elementary School in Springhill held a parade on April 8 to mark their incredible achievements this school year. The students...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gresham Outlook

Community invited to celebrate West Gresham Elementary at event

Old students, staff welcome to share memories of their time at West Gresham Elementary The Gresham residents are invited to celebrate 97 years West Gresham Elementary has served the community. The Gresham-Barlow School District and West Gresham Elementary Parent-Teacher Club are hosting an open house at the school from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. The event will allow guests to revisit favorite areas of the school and grounds, share memories with others in the gymnasium and pick up free memorabilia to commemorate the school's history. East Gresham Elementary was officially closed in 2020. As...
GRESHAM, OR
WJHL

Ridgeview Elementary students launch ‘Sensory Walk’

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gym class isn’t the only exercise that students at Ridgeview Elementary are getting. According to a release from Ridgeview Elementary School, in early March, students from Ridgeview’s Healthy School Team and art teacher Penny McMillion collaborated on a Sensory Walk project to literally and figuratively improve the student body. The Sensory […]
GRAY, TN
Leavenworth Times

Anthony Elementary students compete in squat challenge

Anthony Elementary School students have out-squatted the competition and placed in the top 10 among 660 participating classrooms in a recent competition hosted by Hy-Vee. Anthony students did squats throughout February while learning about health and the importance of exercise. Anthony joined the Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club to provide resources, activities and fun challenges to keep children engaged and active in the classroom.
FITNESS
Albany Herald

Albany State celebrates student achievement during 2022 Honors Day program

ALBANY — Albany State University recognized the accomplishments of nearly 900 students on Thursday during its annual Honors Day program, which returned live after the event was held virtually in 2021. Of the 889 students whose names were read during the ceremony at the university’s West Campus, 67 achieved...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Springhill, LA
Klein ISD

French Elementary Students, Teacher Honored at Board Meeting

The Klein ISD Board of Trustees recognized two outstanding French Elementary students and one remarkable staff member at the March Board meeting for their dedication to success in the classroom. French Elementary teacher Ms. Kayla Baker is an amazing teacher and is extremely focused on success. This dynamic educator was...
KLEIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy