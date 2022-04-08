ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys add to special teams, sign Bears FB Ryan Nall

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2mXq_0f3yCfFN00

Fullback has become a nearly forgotten position in today’s NFL. But now the Cowboys suddenly have three of them in the building.

Dallas signed four-year veteran Ryan Nall on Friday. The former Chicago Bear will join Sewo Olonilua and Nick Ralston for now on the 90-man roster.

Nall went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2018 when Chicago signed him. He spent that season on the team’s practice squad and has seen action in 33 games in the three years since. As a rusher, Nall has amassed just 12 total yards on six carries in his career. Catching passes out of the backfield, he’s snagged nine balls on 10 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The 26-year-old was also a contributor to special teams, playing over 135 snaps for that unit in each of the last three seasons. His 294 snaps in 2020 were the fourth-most of any player on Chicago’s special teams that year.

Nall should have a decent shot to make the Cowboys’ final roster in 2022, as neither of the team’s other two fullbacks are locks. Olonilua suffered a neck injury last preseason and spent 2021 on injured reserve; Ralston spent most of the season on the practice squad as an undrafted rookie.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign veteran tight end Ryan Griffin

Ryan Poles added to the Bears’ tight end group on Friday, signing Ryan Griffin to a one-year deal. Griffin is a nine-year veteran who’s spent time with both the Texans and Jets. Over his career, Griffin has appeared in 119 games, starting 67 of them. He’s caught 206...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Ending Up With The Steelers Would Be A Great Story

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted out of town ever since he heard his team was talking with Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is the new starting quarterback in Cleveland, the team wants to trade Mayfield away. However, finding a team that will take on his $19 million cap hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Chicago Bear#Bears Rb Ryan Nall
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston Globe

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy