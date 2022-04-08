Perspectives on medical assistance in dying amongst persons with traumatic spinal cord injury: a qualitative study

Almost all people withÂ spinal cord injury/disease (SCI/D) suffer fromÂ neurogenic bowel dysfunction (NBD), with a considerable impact on quality of life. The Association of the Scientific Medical Societies in Germany (AWMF e.V.) guideline for NBD in SCI/D aims to provide practice-oriented support for the care of patients with NBD resulting from congenital or aquired SCI/D.Â The guideline describes the diagnosis and bowel management of NBD in people with SCI/D. Thus, treatment processes in acute medical care and rehabilitation as well as for lifelong aftercare are presented.

