Perspectives on medical assistance in dying amongst persons with traumatic spinal cord injury: a qualitative study

By Shivani Tauh
 4 days ago

To explore the perspectives of persons living with chronic (>5"‰y) traumatic spinal cord injuries (tSCI) concerning medical assistance in dying (MAID). Qualitative exploratory using an interpretative description methodology. Individual semi-structured interviews were held with online video conferencing. Interviews were analyzed using codebook thematic analysis. Results. Ten persons with...

#Spinal Cord Injury#Medical Assistance#Qualitative Research#Sci
