FIRST OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR THE KARDASHIANS IS RELEASED: There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the first trailer for The Kardashians, released on Monday (March 14th). E! News reports that the new footage shows Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “want to have a baby together.” The trailer also features a clip of Khloe Kardashian telling ex Tristan Thompson, “Trust takes time.” Finally, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s relationship is hinted at, as Kris Jenner says, “This is a relationship that I don't think anyone saw coming.”

