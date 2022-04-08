Diamond Ring Sparks Bennifer Engagement Rumors

Only a couple months ago, Jennifer Lopez was singing “Marry me, marry me. Say yes!” in her hit movie, Marry Me, and now it looks like that fiction has become a reality. Late last night, the 52-year-old singer shared a mysterious video to her Twitter account, which was captioned, “Major announcement!!!! http://OnTheJLo.com.” In the clip, J.Lo says, “So I have a really exciting and special story to share. So if you're not part of my inner circle, you have to go to onthejlo.com to hear this one. I don't know if you guys know what that is, but it is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one's definitely...on the J.Lo.” Lopez also added a diamond ring emoji next to her name on her Twitter profile.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO