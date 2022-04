Occasionally the discussion about which watercraft is the better one comes up between canoe versus kayak. There is no doubt that a lot of people are going to say that the kayak is the sexier craft and I would agree. However, in my opinion, the canoe is far more practical. I have paddled both types of boats and I still think that the canoe is the better choice if you are going to have only one boat.

