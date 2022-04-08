ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

A long lost tape shows the artist Prince back when he was another kid in Minneapolis

By Gabe O'Connor
ksjd.org
 3 days ago

When he was a global superstar, Prince was kind of a mystery. Back in 1970, he was just a kid. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Are most of the kids in favor of the picketing?. PRINCE: Yep. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. That young voice you hear is 11-year-old Prince...

www.ksjd.org

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Unearthed footage shows 11-year-old Prince arguing for better pay for teachers

Newly unearthed footage of Prince arguing for better pay for teachers when he was 11 years old has made its way onto the internet – watch it below. The rare footage – filmed in 1970 – was discovered in the archive room of Minneapolis television station WCCO by production manager Matt Liddy, who was searching the archives in order to place the teacher’s strike that took place in the same earlier this year into better context.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Albany Herald

'Where the Crawdads Sing' first trailer is here with new music from Taylor Swift

The long-anticipated trailer for the movie version of "Where the Crawdads Sing" has arrived. "Normal People" star Daisy Edgar-Jones is featured in the adaptation of Delia Owens' hit 2018 novel. Taylor Swift's new song "Carolina" is featured in the trailer. Edgar-Jones plays Kya, a girl left by her family to...
MUSIC
Vibe

Lila Iké Soars To Heavenly Heights In New Video For “True Love”: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Whether she is creating tsunami-like waves with her social media posts or surrounded by the crash of the Caribbean Sea while laying nude in the fetal position on a rock formation in Jamaica—as she does in the opening scene of the video for her latest single, “True Love”—Lila Iké seems to have an affinity for water. The 27-year-old songbird from Machester, Jamaica, described her first release of 2022 as a “personal love letter to my future self on healing and dealing with everything I’m experiencing at the moment” in a statement shared with VIBE....
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jack White Gets Married On Stage During His Concert in Detroit

Jack White surprised fans – and, we’re assuming, his then-girlfriend Olivia Jean – when he proposed on stage during his April 8 concert at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. According to ABC television affiliate WXYZ, the proposal took place towards the end of White’s set. The rocker was in the midst of performing the White Stripes’ 2001 single “Hotel Yorba” when he proposed to Jean, whose band had opened the show earlier in the evening.
DETROIT, MI
EW.com

Review: Jack White and Father John Misty serve up two kinds of rock revivalism on their new albums

People don't talk about rock music very much these days, probably because there isn't a whole lot to say. Its decades as a dominant cultural force — the plugged-in lingua franca of sex and rebellion and whatever the kids are up to — ceded to other genres long ago, even as young bands keep seeking inspiration from the same few chords. (Tellingly, four of the five nominated acts for Best Rock Album at this year's Grammys were over 50; one of them, Chris Cornell, has been deceased since 2017.)
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
John Jorgenson
American Songwriter

Bob Dylan’s Net Worth: Folk Protest Hero to Legacy Writer

Bob Dylan is one of the greatest songwriters of our time. From Woodie Guthrie-inspired advocate to Nobel prize-winning writer, Dylan’s legacy will thrive long after his already five-decade-long career comes to an end. With such an extensive catalog that has been covered by over 6,000 popular artists, Dylan remains...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lost#The Tape#Wcco
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Bryan Adams Stretched His Songwriting on ‘Into the Fire’

Quite a bit happened in the three years between Bryan Adams' chart-topping Reckless and its follow-up, Into the Fire. A global star after four albums, Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance felt a different kind of fire creatively as they began their next outing. They were particularly affected by working on "Tears Are Not Enough," the 1985 single by the all-star collective Northern Lights that was Canada's answer to Band Aid and USA for Africa. After that, Adams told UCR at the time, "we couldn't write another toss-away song. We had to come up with stuff that had more substance to it.
MUSIC
The Boot

Jess Harp’s Angelic Voice Transcends Grief on ‘Nick Drake’ [LISTEN]

You can hear the fruits of Jess Harp's choral training in their voice. With an unquestionably ethereal tone, Harp honed their talent in Bentonville, Arkansas' high school music programs and church choirs. They taught themself guitar in their late 20s, drawing on influences as disparate as Chet Baker, Angel Olsen, and Chris Owens. Harp played out around Fayetteville, becoming a fixture in the DIY scene there.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Stereogum

Emma Ruth Rundle – “Imbolc Dawn Atop Ynys Wydryn. Ice Melts As The First Resplendent Rays Of Spring Pour Over The Horizon”

Emma Ruth Rundle has just been churning out music recently. In late 2020, she teamed with Thou for the great May Our Chambers Be Full. She returned late last year with her next solo album, Engine Of Hell, and just last month she released an EP called Orpheus Looking Back that corralled a few remaining tracks from those sessions. Today, she’s back with the announcement of EG2: Dowsing Voice, the sequel to her 2011 instrumental album Electric Guitar One.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

CBS Orders Holiday Films From Sheryl Crow, Amanda Kloots

CBS is gearing up for the 2022 holiday season by ordering three new films, including ones from Grammy winner Sheryl Crow and “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots. “Soak Up the Sun” singer Crow will executive produce “When Christmas Was Young,” described as a Nashville-themed movie, with a script from screenwriter and novelist Robert Tate Miller. The film will follow “a headstrong music manager in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago,” per the network.
MOVIES
1470 WFNT

10 Must-See Rock Concerts Coming to Pine Knob This Summer

It's going to be another action-packed summer at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. I'm still excited over the fact that we're back to calling it Pine Knob instead of DTE Energy Music Theatre. Even though must of us never stopped calling it Pine Knob in the first place. I think it just adds a little more excitement to this summer's list of concerts.
CLARKSTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy