GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn has ruffled feathers in his 1st term

By Steve Harrison
 3 days ago

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn has drawn...

Salon

Madison Cawthorn called an embarrassment to Republican Party

According to a report from the conservative Washington Examiner, Republicans in North Carolina are growing increasingly exhausted with Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and would like to see him replaced because he is hurting the reputation of the party in the state. Cawthorn, during his freshman year in the House, has...
WFAE

How Madison Cawthorn's notoriety could hurt his reelection

In just his first term as a congressman representing western North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn has garnered a lot of attention for himself. As an acolyte of ex-President Donald Trump, that strategy has seemed to serve Cawthorn well in terms of building widespread name recognition and a solid donor base. But...
The Independent

McCarthy denounces Madison Cawthorn labelling Zelensky a ‘thug’ but still tells people to vote for him

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has denounced North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug”. A reporter noted the epithet to Mr McCarthy during a press conference on Friday, adding that Mr Cawthorn also accused the Ukrainian government of spreading disinformation. “Madison is wrong,” Mr McCarthy said, after confirming that he had spoken to Mr Cawthorn. “If there’s any ‘thug’ in this world it’s [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”“You just watched Putin directing that Russia bomb maternity wards,” Mr McCarthy said. “We watched yesterday, in a theatre, that’s identified in the front and the...
Sand Hills Express

McCarthy says Madison Cawthorn is “wrong” about Zelenskyy

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, of North Carolina, was “wrong” to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” — but says he will still be supporting Cawthorn’s reelection bid. The North Carolina Republican has come under fire in recent...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Madison is wrong': GOP backlash over Cawthorn grows after Zelensky insult

When House Republicans gathered on the baseball field Friday morning for their weekly practice, members were abuzz about one topic: Rep. Madison Cawthorn. The North Carolina Republican infuriated members of his own party this week for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "thug" and the Ukrainian government "incredibly evil" -- comments that surfaced just days before Zelensky made a passionate plea to Congress on Wednesday for more help in defending Ukraine against Russia's bloody assault on the country.
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
MSNBC

Herschel Walker's awkward Fox News interview is hard to watch

Herschel Walker, the apparent GOP front-runner in this year's Senate race in Georgia, has tried to keep a low profile recently for a few obvious reasons. Namely: His political ideas are incoherent and, on top of that, he’s infamously bad at communicating them. As CNN reported last year, that’s why the former NFL running back’s campaign has tried to keep the gaffe-prone candidate, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed in September, buoyed by conservative support and largely out of the public eye.
