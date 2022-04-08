ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Role Does Cryptography Play in Blockchain?

Cryptocurrencies need cryptography for two main reasons: Secure transactions and to verify these transfers. Generally, encryption is a basic and easy method of protecting stored, processed, and transmitted electronic data. Since the word "Crypto" means "Secret" in Greek, cryptography technology ensures anonymity in blockchain and guarantees the security of the transaction...

#Data Encryption#Cryptocurrency#Stored Data#Cryptocurrencies
Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

