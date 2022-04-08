ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Bourbon, Whiskey and Wine Tasting to benefit CASA

By Bunny Ware
connectsavannah.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eichholz Law Firm is celebrating its 45th year in business in...

www.connectsavannah.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Racks by the Tracks to feature wine, beer tastings & BBQ contest

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 14th annual Racks by the Tracks is set to launch from the Kingsport Farmers Market on May 14. A release from Visit Kingsport stated the festival will feature a tasting event, BBQ competition, Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K race and plenty of music. The Allandale Package Store will […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Paso Robles Daily News

New wine tasting lounge opens downtown Paso Robles

Serial Wines Tasting Lounge now open at 1226 Park Street. – John Anthony Family of Wines has announced the opening of the Serial Wines Tasting Lounge in downtown Paso Robles’ historic Odd Fellow Building. A destination for “high-quality wines representative of Paso Robles’ diverse terroir,” the lounge will bring together the region’s top growers and the John Anthony Family of Wines portfolio for an “experience unlike any other available in the area,” according to a press release.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Robb Report

Taste Test: This Cask-Finished Whiskey Is Like a Manhattan in a Bottle

Click here to read the full article. Let’s consider the Manhattan for a moment, one of the most elegant and simple whiskey cocktails. Just four basic ingredients are required—vermouth, bitters, whiskey (traditionally rye) and a maraschino cherry for garnish (preferably Luxardo instead of those bright-red, artificial ones). This drink is a classic for a reason. It offers equal parts sweet and spice, and a booze-forward character that makes it a good start or end to any evening. Over the past few years, there have been many attempts to translate this cocktail to the expanding ready-to-drink market, and the results have...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casa#Whiskey#Personal Injury#Food Drink#Beverages#Shot#Somi Studios
Laredo Morning Times

James Beard Foundation plans new Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival

San Antonio's annual Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival will be the first statewide culinary festival to partner with the James Beard Foundation this fall. The James Beard foundation is known as the "Academy Awards" of the food world. The Culinaria event will feature foodie offerings from award-winning chefs from San Antonio, Texas, and across the country.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Robb Report

Taste Test: Heaven Hill’s New Ultra-Aged Bourbon Gives Pappy a Run for its Money

Click here to read the full article. Are you still looking for that elusive bottle of Pappy Van Winkle? Well, more power to you, because there’s nothing more annoying than someone telling you what you should and shouldn’t drink. However, bear with me here, because this new release from Heaven Hill offers an excellent alternative that might be slightly easier to find and marginally less expensive than Pappy. Heaven Hill just launched the first release in its new Heaven Hill Heritage Collection, a sister series to the distillery’s Parker’s Heritage Collection—the latter focuses on experimentation and different mashbills, while the former...
DRINKS
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Wine taste testing, food festival coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Wine lovers, a wine tasting event will be coming to San Antonio in October! It's time to get your pallets ready!. The four-day Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival will showcase foods from new Texan chefs as well as national all-stars, the organizations said. The 'big-as-Texas' Culinary Market will feature more than 100 award-winning chefs at Travis Park from Oct. 28-30.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cleveland.com

Wine club adds 2nd Pinot Noir seminar-tasting

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club’s seminar on Pinot Noir this Friday sold out so quickly a second one was added. The additional “Pinot Noir Four Ways” will be held Friday, April 8. Light appetizers will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tasting starts at 7.
CLEVELAND, OH
Scranton Times

Wines often earn moniker based on taste or shape of grape cluster

The language of aviation is English, the language of clothing is Italian and the language of wine remains French. Winemaking and viticultural techniques retain their French names no matter where they are deployed. The names of most grapes descend from French dialects or subtle adaptation.
DRINKS
Elite Daily

JVN Tasted Olive Oil Out Of A Wine Glass, So I Tried It Too

In Elite Daily’s I Tried series, we put celebrities’ favorite products, recipes, and routines to the test to show you what living like your fave star is really like. In this piece, we try Jonathan Van Ness’ trick of tasting olive oil from a wine glass. As...
RECIPES
LaGrange Daily News

Taste of the Town and the Hillside Art Music & Food Festival to team up for Exceptional Way benefit event

Two popular festivals in LaGrange are merging into one. Taste of the Town and the Hillside Art Music & Food Festival are working together to create a street market festival in April in the Hillside neighborhood of LaGrange. The Junior Service League organizes the annual Taste of the Town Festival, while DASH oversees the Hillside festival each year.
LAGRANGE, GA
Secret SF

This Medieval Tuscan-Style Castle Hosts The Ultimate Wine Tasting Experience

Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga is one of Napa’s most unique wineries, in that it’s styled to emulate a Tuscan castle from the 13th century. The structure took 15 years to build, employing various medieval designs and construction techniques. It includes 5 defensive towers with battlements, 107 rooms, handmade antique bricks from Europe, hand-painted frescoes, and more. You’ll feel entirely transported to the Italian countryside, with a little help from their spectacular hand-crafted Italian-style wines.
CALISTOGA, CA
Real Simple

Papaya Doesn't Just Taste Like Paradise—It's Packed With Fiber, Antioxidants, and More Sweet Benefits

Papayas are a tropical fruit that most likely makes you think of a warm weather vacation. This fruit is not native to the U.S., and most of the papayas you'll find here are imported from Mexico. However, it's also grown in limited supply in Hawaii, California, Texas, and Southern Florida, and Florida is the only place where papaya can grow year round.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy