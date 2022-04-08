ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday 3/24/2022

3/24/2022 - 9:52 A.M. - Interstate 55 - Ashley H. Hibbard - Age 39 -...

insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

South Carolina Investigates Officer Involved Shooting

South Carolina Investigates Officer Involved ShootingGetty Images. Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an incident in Aiken County where an armed man was shot during an encounter with an ATF agent and a United States Marshals Service task force officer. Both law enforcement officers are assigned to the United States Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

