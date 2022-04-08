Monday 3/21/2022

OAKLAND (KPIX) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting that brought traffic to standstill on Interstate 580 near the Highway 13 interchange in Oakland Sunday afternoon. Investigators examined a silver crossover SUV. At least five bullet holes punctured the front passenger-side window with the rest of the windows blown out. Investigation of a shooting on I-580 in Oakland. Multiple law enforcement sources tell KPIX two people suffered gunshot wounds. At least one person self-transported to nearby Highland Hospital. It’s unknown whether those injuries are life threatening. Police sources say there are no suspects at this point in the investigation and no suspect vehicle description. From above, Chopper 5 captured the traffic backup that lasted well into the evening after the initial CHP closed the westbound lanes of I-580 between MacArthur Blvd. and High St. just before 4 p.m. Authorities diverted traffic to Highway 13 and local streets. CHP hasn’t confirmed whether the shooting was targeted or not.

