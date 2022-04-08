ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

Monday 3/21/2022

By Web design, hosting by U.S.NEXT
madisonthecity.com
 2 days ago

3/21/2022 - 2:41 P.M. - Hawkridge Dr. -...

www.madisonthecity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Madison, MS
The Independent

Five fetuses found at the home of anti-abortion activist in Washington DC

Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC. DC police told WUSA9 that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, following a tip about potential bio-hazard material inside. The property is the home of Lauren Handy, the founder of anti-abortion group Mercy Missions who was indicted that same day over an incident where she and other activists stormed an abortion clinic, knocking over an employee and blocking people from entering the facility.Ms Handy, 28, was pictured sitting outside her home on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS LA

One arrested, three still at large in connection with Oct. 2021 follow-home-robbery

Authorities are still looking for a group of suspects wanted in connection with a follow-home-robbery that occurred in Los Angeles in October, which saw over $600,000 in property stolen. One of the four suspects wanted was arrested on Friday however, after authorities were able to discern that 25-year-old Cheyenne Hale was involved in the incident. During arrest, officers located a handgun on his person. They later discovered several more firearms, a large amount of drugs and over $20,000 in cash during a search of his residence. Hale was arrested by the recently formed Follow-Home Task Force. The initial incident unfolded on Oct. 29,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Western Iowa Today

Arrest Made in Calhoun County Homicide Investigation

(Pomeroy) A man faces first-degree murder charges in Calhoun County. The Calhoun County Dispatch Center received a report at around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday of a shooting at 210- S. Ontario Street in Pomeroy. Calhoun County Deputies, Pomeroy Police, and Calhoun County EMS responded. Arriving first-responders found the victim, later...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Madeleine McCann Disappearance Twist Related to Accused Prime Suspect Hits Snag

Police investigating Madeleine McCann's disappearance case have trumpeted their prime suspect for months, almost convinced they had the culprit and just needed evidence. Christian B currently sits behind bars for drug offenses and other charges connected to the rape of a 72-year-old woman, and he is the favorite of authorities still looking into the disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

2 Reported Wounded in Oakland Freeway Shooting That Shut Westbound I-580 for Hours

OAKLAND (KPIX) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting that brought traffic to standstill on Interstate 580 near the Highway 13 interchange in Oakland Sunday afternoon. Investigators examined a silver crossover SUV. At least five bullet holes punctured the front passenger-side window with the rest of the windows blown out. Investigation of a shooting on I-580 in Oakland. Multiple law enforcement sources tell KPIX two people suffered gunshot wounds. At least one person self-transported to nearby Highland Hospital. It’s unknown whether those injuries are life threatening. Police sources say there are no suspects at this point in the investigation and no suspect vehicle description. From above, Chopper 5 captured the traffic backup that lasted well into the evening after the initial CHP closed the westbound lanes of I-580 between MacArthur Blvd. and High St. just before 4 p.m. Authorities diverted traffic to Highway 13 and local streets. CHP hasn’t confirmed whether the shooting was targeted or not.
OAKLAND, CA
The Independent

Cyclist, 14, killed in collision with car

A 14-year-old cyclist has been killed in a collision with a car in Cumbria.The crash occurred just after 8pm on Friday on the A595 at Prospect Hill, Waberthwaite.The boy was riding a mountain bike when he collided with a silver Kia Sorento.He died at the scene.No further details about the driver of the car have been released to the media.Cumbia Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident to contact them.Anyone with any information has been asked to phone 101 quoting incident number 172, or to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via SCIU@cumbria.police.uk. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy