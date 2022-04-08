ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sting Releases New Spanish Version Of ‘For Her Love’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut today (April 8th) is Sting's latest single, “Por Su Amor,” a Spanish version of “For Her Love” from his latest album, The Bridge. The song, which teams the Police co-founder with Latin Grammy Award nominee Kurt, features lyric...

