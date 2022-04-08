ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

Martín Espada uses poetry as a form of advocacy

Cover picture for the articleIn New England, the road oft taken is poetry. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Phillis Wheatley, Emily Dickinson, E.E. Cummings, Jack Kerouac, Sylvia Plath and Robert Frost are just a few of the innumerable poets from these parts. Cambridge alone is populated with a U.S. Poet Laureate and a Nobel Laureate....

Daily Cardinal

Poetry books to read in 2022

Following her election as the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, Amanda Gorman published her first collection of poetry with her book, “Call Us What We Carry.” This collection covers topics such as racism, COVID-19, the relationship to history and more. Gorman dives into her poetry with words that hit close to the heart of anyone reading. Her connection to events that are affecting people all around the world makes for an extraordinary collection of poems.
Norfolk Daily News

Playing with poetry

As children, many of us loved poetry. From Mother Goose’s nursery rhymes to Dr. Seuss’s silly stories to Shel Silverstein’s delightful images, we relished the rhythms of language. Poetry let us play with words as we learned how language worked. We discovered that language both expressed what we already knew as well as taught us new things about the world around us.
TheConversationAU

Friday essay: empathy or division? On the science and politics of storytelling

Writers can’t always be trusted when they talk about the power and importance of story. We have a vested interest and can get sentimental, promoting the immense power of story, of narrative, as inherently benign. Even when a writer is famously sceptical of narrative, such as Joan Didion, the sentimentalists overrule her. As Zadie Smith pointed out recently in The New Yorker, one of Didion’s most famous lines – “we tell ourselves stories in order to live” – is now quoted as if Didion is celebrating story rather than warning about delusion. “It is a peculiarity of Joan Didion’s work...
The Guardian

The Exorcism of God review – a big gaudy altarpiece of demonic horror

“Sometimes I think the devil’s in the Vatican’s own ranks.” While the true-life horror of Roman Catholic child abuse probably wouldn’t sit easily in a genre film, this bombastic but occasionally surprising Mexican-Venezuelan exorcism flick does engage with ecclesiastical sexual abuse in a more general sense. Right down to its blaspheming finale, The Exorcism of God burns with a subversive desire to rip back the veil on the church’s earthly corruption – but the iconoclasm is somewhat undermined by the daft horror mechanics Venezuelan director Alejandro Hildalgo props it up with.
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin PBS documentary offers the “concealed contradictions" of the legendary Founding Father

In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
The Guardian

Painting credited to Rembrandt pupil confirmed as work of Dutch master himself

A landscape painting considered to have been the work of a Rembrandt pupil has been confirmed as having been executed by the Dutch master himself. In what has been described as a coup for curators at Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, which owns the painting, Landscape with Arched Bridge is now considered a direct work of the 17th-century painter, Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn. For decades it had been attributed to one of his pupils, Govert Flinck.
InsideHook

The 10 New Books You Should Be Reading This April

There’s something eminently satisfying about looking back into history and learning something new from the experience. This isn’t just history in the sense of wars, revolutions and governments — depending on the telling, the right history can teach you about the origins of a favorite meal or a transformative moment in the life of a beloved artist. Our recommended books for April include plenty of forays into an array of histories — works where you might end up with new insights into an old favorite.
Telegraph

Oil be back: is this long-lost, terrifying painting Bacon’s very first pope?

Against a dark, sinister background, a man sits before a microphone, ranting into the night. Who is this screaming, eyeless spectre, with teeth as sharp as a vampire’s? Answer: a figure by Francis Bacon – and, according to the Gagosian Gallery, which is about to show the picture in which he appears, his “first pope”.
The Guardian

American summer camps are rethinking their use of Indigenous names and rituals

“I’m still learning the new names,” said Holly Mueller Hecht. She walks past the rows of cabins, then nods toward one. “But that one is named after a plant now.”. Until August 2020, the 18 camper bunks at Camp Onas, a coed sleepaway camp in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, where Hecht is one of the directors, all had names either derived from Native American tribes and languages, or constructed to sound as if they were.
Daily Mail

The isle of banned books: Tiny island off Maine - with a population of 100 - is buying controversial novels that have been prohibited by certain schools or US counties as 'push back' on censorship

The tiniest library in Maine, housed on Matinicus Island 22 miles off the state's coast, is on a mission to fill its shelves with unwanted and banned books. From 'And Tango Makes Three,' the story of two male penguins that raised a chick together, to classics like 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee, 'The Handmaid´s Tale' by Margaret Atwood, 'The Grapes of Wrath' by John Steinbeck and 'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison, all books are welcome including those that are being banned or canceled in other parts of the country.
WGN Radio

What is Purim?

The Jewish holiday of Purim begins at sundown on Wednesday and will conclude at sundown on Thursday. Not sure what the holiday is about? Here is an explanation.
TheConversationAU

Witchcraft and fascism collide in Jane Rawson's imaginative new novel

In an age of polarisation, it’s instructive to return to the late 1930s, in the lead up to World War II, when the far left and far right were energised and prominent. In Australia, we tend to think that Nazi sympathisers didn’t exist, or were never significant, but in fact there were documented events in Adelaide and Katoomba that revealed fervent support for Hitler’s rise to power. Review: A History of Dreams - Jane Rawson (Brio Books) Contemporaneous left-wing papers suggested, sensationally, that there were 10,000-20,000 Nazis in Australia. There were, at least, 177 paid up members of the Australian Nazi...
ARTnews

Christie’s Will Sell $250 M. Worth of Impressionist and Modern Art from Anne Bass’s Collection

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a...
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
NPR

A Paris exhibit looks back on the photographs of Graciela Iturbide

Born in 1942 in Mexico City, Graciela Iturbide says she happened upon her life's work quite accidentally. She wanted to study literature and become a writer. "But in my bourgeois family it was just not possible at all," she tells me in Spanish through an interpreter, "for a woman to go to university in the 60s. So I felt very frustrated."
