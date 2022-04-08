ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Avril Lavigne Announces Engagement To Mod Sun

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio PRPhotos.com
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvril Lavigne is getting married. She posted photos online of the moment her artist/producer boyfriend, Mod Sun proposed to her. The news comes soon after she was photographed in...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Machine Gun Kelly Announces 'Mainstream Sellout' Tour With Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and More

Machine Gun Kelly will head out on tour this summer in support of his sophomore pop-punk album, Mainstream Sellout, which is scheduled for release on March 25. The Blonde Don is already confirmed to perform at 52 arenas across North America and Europe, with guests including Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, Pvris and 44phantom.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mod Sun
Person
Avril Lavigne
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Miley Cyrus Announces First-Ever New Live Album ‘Attention: Miley Live’

Hours after performing at Lollapalooza Brazil, Miley Cyrus announced her first-ever live album Attention: Miley Live, due out this Friday, April 1. “My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so [excited] to give it to them,” Cyrus wrote of the surprise live LP, which features a track list “curated BY the fans FOR the fans.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Diamonds#Til
country1037fm.com

Gwen Stefani Dresses Like A ‘Country Boy’ For Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani briefly shed her iconic pop star style to dress like “A Country Boy,” which is the title of her husband Blake Shelton’s song. Gwen posted a video to her Instagram with Shelton’s song in the background going through her hubby’s closet and picking out boots, a t-shirt, jeans, and camo jacket complete with a baseball hat. She then joins Shelton in the couple’s driveway and sits with him on the back of his pickup truck. Then they kiss.
NFL
People

Miranda Lambert Launches Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm Really Excited About This!'

Miranda Lambert is headed to Sin City this fall for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, a 24-date residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The "Strange" singer, 38, will kick things off on Sept. 23 with a show that will "give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts" from her catalog, according to a press release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTTS

Lauren Alaina returning to American Idol as Guest Mentor

Lauren Alaina announced that she will be returning to American Idol as a mentor on March 28th. Lauren shared on Instagram: “I am FLIPPING OUT to return to @americanidol as a guest mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I’ll be mentoring the country genre! Tune in to Idol tonight to see who else joins us in Hollywood and I’ll see you next week on Monday, March 28 at 8/7c on ABC. #AmericanIdol”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Head-To-Toe Camo For Date With Blake Shelton At Son Zuma’s Baseball Game

The gorgeous couple was all smiles just days after Gwen made an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ without her wedding ring. Stronger than ever! Gwen Stefani was spotted looking loved-up with her husband Blake Shelton just days after she did an interview without her wedding ring. The No Doubt lead singer and her country music star beau made a united front at her son Zuma’s baseball game in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 26).
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFIL Radio

24 Years Ago: LeAnn Rimes’ ‘Blue’ Goes Gold

Twenty-four years ago today (March 16, 1998) was a celebratory day for LeAnn Rimes: It was on that date that her debut single, "Blue," was certified gold, for sales in excess of 500,000 units. "Blue," which was the debut single from and title track of Rimes' freshman album, was originally...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Machine Gun Kelly Tour to Have Some Starry Openers, With Avril Lavigne, Willow, Blackbear, Travis Barker Among Guests

Click here to read the full article. Machine Gun Kelly’s summer tour, which was announced Monday morning, won’t lack for starry support, as the headliner has set a lineup of guests for different dates on the arena trek that will include Avril Lavigne, Willow, Blackbear and his producer, Travis Barker. Others joining him along the way include Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, PVRIS and 44phantom, with a selection of two of the aforementioned artists opening at nearly all the 52 shows. The American leg of the tour will last for just over two months, starting June 8 in Austin and wrapping up Aug....
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy