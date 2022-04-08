Avril Lavigne Announces Engagement To Mod Sun

Click here to read the full article. Machine Gun Kelly’s summer tour, which was announced Monday morning, won’t lack for starry support, as the headliner has set a lineup of guests for different dates on the arena trek that will include Avril Lavigne, Willow, Blackbear and his producer, Travis Barker.
Others joining him along the way include Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, PVRIS and 44phantom, with a selection of two of the aforementioned artists opening at nearly all the 52 shows.
The American leg of the tour will last for just over two months, starting June 8 in Austin and wrapping up Aug....
