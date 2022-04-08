ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Gov. Hogan vetoes bill to expand abortion access

By BRIAN WITTE
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lY6fy_0f3xmA9X00
Maryland-Hogan-redistricting Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks to reporters after signing a measure to enact a new congressional map on Monday, April, 4, 2022 for the state’s eight U.S. House seats. The Republican governor signed legislation for a new map approved by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly last week, after a judge struck down the initial map on March 25 after describing it as a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.” (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a measure Friday that would expand access to abortion in the state by ending a restriction that only physicians can provide them and requiring most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost.

The Republican governor, who isn't ruling out a run for the White House in 2024 after his second term ends early next year, wrote that the bill “endangers the health and lives of women by allowing non-physicians to perform abortions.”

“The bill risks lowering the high standard of reproductive health care services received by women in Maryland,” wrote Hogan, who has previously said he personally opposes abortion though he considers it settled law in the state. “These procedures are complex and can, and often do, result in significant medical complications that require the attention of a licensed physician.”

Democrats, who control the General Assembly, passed the legislation with enough votes to override the veto before the scheduled adjournment of the legislative session Monday at midnight.

Supporters say Maryland does not have enough abortion providers for the needs of the state. They have pointed out that many counties do not have a single provider. The bill would remove a legal restriction preventing nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants from providing abortions. It would create an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually.

Separately, the governor decided he would neither veto nor sign a measure that sets accelerated greenhouse gas reduction goals for Maryland and takes a wide variety of steps to meet them. The measure will become law without Hogan's signature. The governor also said a bill that will require the state retirement and pension system to consider certain climate risks when managing assets of the system will go into law without his signature.

“These two bills are an example of poor legislative practice and misguided resources resulting in partisan politics; however I will allow them to pass into law in hopes they will generate future deliberation and discussion on this critically important issue,” Hogan wrote.

The measure aimed at slowing climate change would speed up Maryland’s current goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 40% of 2006 levels to 60% by 2031. It also sets a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 in the state. That means at least as much carbon would be removed from the atmosphere as what’s being emitted.

The bill includes a variety of provisions to cut emissions. For example, it would increase the state’s electric vehicle fleet and reduce emissions from large buildings.

The measure seeking to expand abortion access comes at a time when the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that banned states from outlawing abortion.

If they do, at least 26 states are likely to either ban abortion outright or severely limit access, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization that supports abortion rights.

That would force many women to travel to other states to get abortions, prompting Democratic-led legislatures like Maryland’s to pass new laws to prepare for them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 4

Related
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Abortion rights backers block 'trigger' law in Nebraska

Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in the conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights backers in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature.The bill's supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Vetoes#Ap#Republican#The White House#Democrats#The General Assembly
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
People

Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'

Sally Field is calling out the legislators in states like Texas and Florida for instituting "criminal" bans on abortions. Field had an abortion herself at age 17, but because it was 1964 — nine years before the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortions in the U.S. — she had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the procedure, she wrote in her 2018 memoir In Pieces.
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
91K+
Followers
96K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy