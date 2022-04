NORTH KINGSTOWN — Stonington High sophomore goalie Shya Fine made 12 saves as the Bears topped North Kingstown, 11-6, in a nonleague girls lacrosse game Saturday. "Shaya had a ton of the saves in the first half. She made 10 saves before they scored a goal. She was on her game and they were a good team," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "They owned possession, but at the end of the game we controlled the clock. It was a good win."

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO