The party continues to rage in Lawrence, Kansas where we imagine the NCAA tournament champion Jayhawks have yet to sleep since Monday night. After returning from the Final Four in New Orleans earlier this week, the KU team has seemingly been everywhere at once. From celebrating with the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day, to appearing at the Kansas football spring game—where basketball walk-on Chris Teahan suited up and threw a touchdown pass during a “scrimmage”—the Jayhawks are making the most of their time on the mountain top.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO