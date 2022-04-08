ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Proposed flood maps pose risks to Ithaca home values

963thebuzzer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New flood maps could cause Ithaca home values to sink....

963thebuzzer.com

The Conversation U.S.

Coastal home buyers are ignoring rising flood risks, despite clear warnings and rising insurance premiums

Apollo Beach, Florida, is a maze of canals lined with hundreds of houses perched right near the water’s edge. The whole community, just south of Tampa, is only about 3 feet above sea level, meaning it’s at risk from storm surge as sea levels rise. Homebuyers along the U.S. coasts can check each property’s flood risk as easily as they check the size of the bedrooms – most coastal real estate listings now include future flood risk details that take climate change into account. In Apollo Beach, for example, many of the properties are at least 9 out of 10 on...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
North Country Public Radio

DEC releases new flood maps for Lake Ontario

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has released new flood maps for Lake Ontario. The DEC created the maps to help local officials to better prepare for high water events. Information from U. S. Geological Survey (USGS) gauges in the lake was used to create the charts which...
ENVIRONMENT
Wyoming News

States with the most historic sites at risk of flooding

Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the most common and fatal natural disasters in the U.S., continue to get more destructive. Catastrophic flooding events once thought to occur every 100 years could become annual happenings. And the nation’s floodplains are projected to grow by roughly 45% by the end of the century. ...
ENVIRONMENT
buckinghamshirelive.com

Maps show Aylesbury homes under threat of flooding if reservoir was to burst

We're blessed in Buckinghamshire by a number of lakes, rivers and canals. Our county is home to a number of beauty spots and nature reserves and plenty of wetlands home to different species. But what would happen if some of the county's reservoirs became overwhelmed?. Flooding is a very real...
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: FEMA will provide millions in flood assistance funds to 4 states affected by Hurricane Ida

The Biden administration is announcing a new $60 million federal grant initiative to help flood-prone homeowners in four states devastated by Hurricane Ida last summer. Starting on April 1, homeowners in Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be able to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to either rebuild or sell homes that have been flooded multiple times.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Proposed redistricting map ready to be recommended to City Council

(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester is prepared to present the city council with its proposed redistricting map. This proposed map encompasses features and feedback from the four draft maps previously created and published. The City Council will hear from City teammates initially on March 21, 2022, and then act on the proposed map during a special meeting on March 24, 2022.
ROCHESTER, MN
Little Apple Post

Repairs continue 3 years after Missouri River flood

Three years later, repairs of damage done by the 2019 Missouri River flood continue. Navigation Restoration Manager for the Army Corps of Engineers, Dane Morris, reports the Corps expects to receive $270 million to complete repair of the levees broken and other infrastructure damaged by the widespread flood. “We have...
POLITICS
The Blade

Feedback sought on proposed Toledo council district maps

The city of Toledo is seeking public input on three proposed maps that will change the boundaries of the city council districts based on the most recent census. Like many other municipalities across the country, Toledo has to draw new district lines to accommodate the new census data released every decade.
TOLEDO, OH

Community Policy