WAMPSVILLE — Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz invites the public to several upcoming events:. • Sunday, April 3 at 3 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a concert featuring the Jim O’Mahony Trio. A constant presence in the Central New York music scene, O’Mahony is known for both his guitar and piano playing. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jim-omahony-trio-live-musical-performance-tickets-254692009657.

MADISON COUNTY, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO