You know, it's one thing to get on the bad side of the law. It's another thing entirely to get in trouble with the law, get arrested, then strap on a smug smile like you just won the lottery in your mugshot! If this scofflaw was wanted for something like ripping the labels off of new mattresses, I might like the fact that he was grinning in this jailhouse-portrait. That is, unfortunately not the case.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 18 DAYS AGO