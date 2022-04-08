ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian refugees head back home

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian State Border Guards have said that more than 100,000 Ukrainians...

LaLamc
1d ago

It's sad when those of us who live in a country that has been blessed to not have someone invade & bomb our country, are so cruel and insensitive to others who have lost family, friends, homes, job, everything. We are so spoiled as Americans we cry about mask & vaccine mandates. These people are proving to be strong in the mist of their lost & pain.

Miller Joseph
23h ago

That’s fishy ! This only tells me the media is not telling the truth about the war ! If they are bombing Odessa and Kyiv , would you go back to certain death with your little children ?

John Page
1d ago

I don't understand why other people always have something to say about what some people say on this social network that's why it's called a social network if people want to say anything bad or if they want to say something good nobody else can stop them so why don't people just leave other people alone and let them speak their mind you don't know where they live you don't know who they are so just leave people alone.

Related
Daily Mail

Sobbing Russian soldiers who say they heard their own air force bombing schools, hospitals and kindergartens say invasion was 'terrible mistake' after being taken prisoner in Ukraine

Captured Russian soldiers have described hearing their own air force bombing schools, hospitals and kindergartens in Ukraine, as they admitted Vladimir Putin's barbaric invasion was a 'terrible mistake'. One soldier, Sergey Galkin, was filmed sobbing as he apologised to Ukrainians for invading their country under Putin's orders. According to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed and 600 Russian troops surrendered yesterday, says Zelensky

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said today.The Ukrainian president, speaking at a news briefing, said that negotiating teams from Kyiv and Moscow had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.He urged Western nations to be more involved in negotiations to end the war, but welcomed efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.Mr Zelensky also revealed that between 500-600 Russian soldiers had surrendered to Ukrainian forces on Friday.The Ukrainian president said he had spoken to German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French...
MILITARY
thesource.com

Missing Russian Model Who Criticized Putin Found Dead In Suitcase

According to several confirmed reports, the Russian model who went missing after a video of her criticizing Putin went viral, has been found dead a year after her disappearance. Gretta Vedler put out a video criticizing the Russian leader, saying, “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Brink of NUCLEAR war: Ex-RAF chief warns the world could be only 'a few steps' from atomic weapons being used as increasingly desperate Putin struggles to win his war in Ukraine

Nuclear war is 'no longer unthinkable' and atomic weapons 'could' be used as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a former military chief warned today. Air Marshal Edward Stringer said Vladimir Putin sanctioning the deployment of nuclear weapons was 'in the realms of possibility' and 'only a few steps away'. He...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Putin's warning to 'traitors' sends chilling message

March 16 (Reuters) - Graffiti warnings daubed on the doors of activists in Moscow. A food blogger threatened with up to 15 years in jail for "discrediting" Russia's army. A call to sack a senior former official for "treachery" for opposing the war in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin issued a...
POLITICS

