Deland, FL

Summer 2022 Internship Impact Fund: Please Contact The Internship Impact Fund Committee If You Applied but Have Not Received Confirmation of Your Submission

By Alexis Newman
 3 days ago

The application for the Summer 2022 Internship Impact Fund...

Chattanooga Daily News

High school wellness center director forced to quit his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness

The high school athletic director lost his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending an inappropriate text message to a student. The man, who was working as the wellness center director and athletics director, admitted in a statement to local families that he texted a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness. “I did send a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness, which is inappropriate for a person in my position, and I understand this sort of behavior is not something that can be tolerated by the school district.” the educator reportedly said.
HIGH SCHOOL

