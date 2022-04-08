ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

1950 US Census: The Next Big Thing in Family History Volunteers Are Needed to Make Historic 1950 US Census Searchable Online

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Lake County genealogical societies are participating in FamilySearch International’s nationwide project to proofread computer-generated indexes of 1950 US Census entries for the county. Kinseekers Genealogical Society, based in Leesburg, and Pastfinders of South Lake County, based in Clermont, are seeking volunteers to assist with the combined effort....

