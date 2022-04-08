ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

Police take possible kidnapping suspect into custody after pursuit

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, officers spotted a truck similar to one used...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Possible Teen Abduction Suspect Arrested After Orange County Freeway Chase

A 31-year-old man police think may be a suspect in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl was arrested following an nearly hourlong chase today. Police attempted to pull over a pickup truck driven by Andrew Pio at about 2:30 p.m. at Lambert Road and Sunflower Street in Brea because the vehicle matched the description of the truck used in the attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl March 31, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Steve Pena.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Viejo, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
truecrimedaily

California man's body found bound, handcuffed, and strangled

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man's body was found handcuffed and tied up in a room last week. According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, on Thursday, March 10, at approximately 5:29 p.m., Topanga Area Patrol Officers responded to the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard to a report of a "battery investigation." The victim had reportedly been found dead by the security guard and manager of the location.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

3 freeway shootings in 24 hours leave LA drivers rattled

In the past 24 hours, there have been three shootings on Los Angeles freeways, and at least this point, authorities said they do not believe the shootings are connected in any way. "All three of them seem to be independent. They do not seem to be related whatsoever," Officer Marco Lizarraga, with the California Highway Patrol, said Tuesday nightThe most recent and third  shooting went down right after 5:30 p.m. on the 710 Freeway, just south of the 105 Freeway in Paramount. Sky9 was over the scene as paramedics appeared to load one adult and a child in an ambulance, the windows of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man fatally stabbed after altercation in Watts: LASD

A man was fatally stabbed in Watts Tuesday evening, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they’re investigating the attack as a gang-related incident. Deputies responded to the 13500 block of Maie Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing, and they found a 45-year-old man lying unresponsive in a driveway, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison

A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

2 women stabbed in Tustin home, suspect arrested after standoff

Two women were stabbed at a home in Tustin Thursday night and a suspect was arrested following a lengthy standoff. The incident unfolded at 7:50 p.m. when Tustin police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Sun Dial Drive on a report of a family dispute. They arrived on scene to find that two women had been stabbed and the suspect was inside the home and refusing to come out. The women were taken by ambulance to local hospitals and are expected to survive, police said. Meanwhile, the man barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out. After a standoff which lasted just over four hours, the suspect eventually surrendered at about 12:10 a.m. Friday, police said. No names were released. The situation remains under investigation. 
TUSTIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy