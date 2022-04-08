ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, MO

Francis Bemboom

By Taya White
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancis Bemboom, 71, of Marshall, MO, formerly of Carrollton, MO, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home. Memorial graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Carroll Memory Gardens Cemetery in Carrollton. In...

www.kmzu.com

Effingham Radio

Francis Eugene “Gene” Zuber, 89

Francis Eugene “Gene” Zuber, age 89, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 7:15 AM – Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Gene’s life will be celebrated at 10:30 AM – Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst celebrating mass. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ste. Marie, Illinois, with full military rites by the Jasper Post #20 American Legion. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM – Friday, March 25, 2022, at the church. In loving memory of Gene, memorials may be made to the St. Thomas Catholic School.
NEWTON, IL
KMZU

Mary Stevens

Mary Stevens, 88, of Carrollton passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Mary Jo Brown

Mary Jo Brown – age 79 of Liberty, MO passed away Monday afternoon, April 4, 2022, at The Laurel at Norterre in Liberty, Missouri with her family by her side. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Lathrop Community Outreach Backpack Program in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Lathrop First Christian Church. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
LIBERTY, MO
KMZU

Larraine Carter

Larraine Carter – age 62 of Lathrop, MO passed away Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022, at her home in Lathrop. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM, on Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at the Little White Church on the Antique Fair Grounds in Lathrop, where a meal will be served beginning at 2 PM. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
LATHROP, MO
Marshall, MO
Obituaries
KMZU

Johnny Melford Ritter

Johnny Melford Ritter, 90, of Orrick died Friday, April 8. Visitation with funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. with services following at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Burial will follow at the Missouri State Veteran’s Cemetery in Higginsville. Full military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and Ray County Veterans. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. They can be left at or mailed to the funeral home.
ORRICK, MO
KMZU

Carolyn (Wright) Heldenbrand

Winston resident, Carolyn (Wright) Heldenbrand, 78, died Friday, April 8, 2022. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13th at Lake Viking Church in Gallatin. Friends are received from 5 – 7 p.m. the evening prior at the church. Friends may call from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
GALLATIN, MO
KMZU

Angela M. (Swope) Jones

Angela M. (Swope) Jones, 52, a longtime Braymer resident, passed away Saturday morning, April 9, 2022, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family, in care of the Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. An online guestbook can be found here.
BRAYMER, MO
KMZU

Ruth Ann Nagel

Ruth Ann Nagel, 62, of Independence, Missouri passed away on April , 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Buckner Hill Cemetery in Buckner, MO. Memorials are suggested to Independence Animal Services or to the Disabled Veterans of America. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memories of Ruth Ann and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFh.com or on our Facebook page.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMZU

Norma Jean “Jeanie” (Sich) Hunting

Norma Jean “Jeanie” (Sich) Hunting, 71, of Centerview, Missouri passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO. The family will host a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 7995 Outer Road, Odessa, MO, 64076. Memorials are suggested to Wayside Waifs. Memories of Jeanie and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Cremation has been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
CENTERVIEW, MO
KMZU

Clyde Ronald Cashatt

Clyde Ronald Cashatt, 85, of Brookfield, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Life Care Center, Brookfield, MO. with his family at his side. Clyde Ronald was born on April 23, 1936 in Breckenridge, MO. to the late Clyde Robert Cashatt and Beulah Elsie Knouse Cashatt. On February 4, 1956 he married Juanita Leaton in Chillicothe, MO. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Brookfield. Clyde helped out with the Sunday school classes and drove the church bus for years. He worked as a diesel mechanic on heavy construction equipment for 29 years retiring from Dean Machinery in Chillicothe. In his spare time, he liked to tinker with all kinds of engines. His main hobby was woodworking. For 20 years he helped his family put out flags at local cemeteries for Memorial Day. Clyde loved spending time with his grandchildren and get-togethers with family.
BROOKFIELD, MO
KMZU

Ella “Faye” Fritsche

Ella “Faye” Fritsche, 81, of Emma, MO, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City. Born February 10, 1941, in Phelps, KY, she was the daughter of the late Everette Dotson and Pearl Ann Charles Dotson. Faye was a 1959 graduate of Phelps High School in Kentucky and later attended State Fair Community College where she earned her nursing degree. On June 23, 1962, she married Gilbert Charles Fritsche who preceded her in death on April 18, 1979. Faye, or “Nurse Faye”, as she was known, worked as a nurse in hospitals and nursing homes, and then as the school nurse for Concordia Public Schools for 20 years, retiring on December 17th, 2021, at the age of 80. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Emma. Faye loved her family very much and attended as many of her grandchildren’s activities as possible, and was an excellent seamstress.
EMMA, MO
KMZU

Donald Ray Baughn

Donald Ray Baughn, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Donald was born the son of Walter Leroy and Mary Agnes (Klingensmith) Baughn on April 25, 1959, in Winfield, Kansas. He was a 1978 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He was united in marriage to Connie Ellen Hatfield on June 11, 1988, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. Donald worked for Hope Haven in Chillicothe from August 15, 1978, until his retirement on March 7, 2014. He volunteered as a coach for the Special Olympics since April 15, 2009.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

