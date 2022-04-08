ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Donald Ray Baughn

By Taya White
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Ray Baughn, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Donald was born the son of Walter Leroy and Mary Agnes (Klingensmith) Baughn on April 25, 1959, in Winfield, Kansas. He was a 1978 graduate of Chillicothe High...

KMZU

Clyde Ronald Cashatt

Clyde Ronald Cashatt, 85, of Brookfield, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Life Care Center, Brookfield, MO. with his family at his side. Clyde Ronald was born on April 23, 1936 in Breckenridge, MO. to the late Clyde Robert Cashatt and Beulah Elsie Knouse Cashatt. On February 4, 1956 he married Juanita Leaton in Chillicothe, MO. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Brookfield. Clyde helped out with the Sunday school classes and drove the church bus for years. He worked as a diesel mechanic on heavy construction equipment for 29 years retiring from Dean Machinery in Chillicothe. In his spare time, he liked to tinker with all kinds of engines. His main hobby was woodworking. For 20 years he helped his family put out flags at local cemeteries for Memorial Day. Clyde loved spending time with his grandchildren and get-togethers with family.
BROOKFIELD, MO
KMZU

Norma Jean “Jeanie” (Sich) Hunting

Norma Jean “Jeanie” (Sich) Hunting, 71, of Centerview, Missouri passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO. The family will host a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 7995 Outer Road, Odessa, MO, 64076. Memorials are suggested to Wayside Waifs. Memories of Jeanie and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Cremation has been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
CENTERVIEW, MO
KMZU

Jesse Brooks, Jr.

A Springfield and former of Higginsville resident, Jesse Brooks Jr., 62, died Saturday, April 9, 2022. A visitation to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Stewart Heofer Funeral Home in Higginsville. Cremation will follow the visitation.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
KMZU

Ruth Ann Nagel

Ruth Ann Nagel, 62, of Independence, Missouri passed away on April , 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Buckner Hill Cemetery in Buckner, MO. Memorials are suggested to Independence Animal Services or to the Disabled Veterans of America. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memories of Ruth Ann and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFh.com or on our Facebook page.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMZU

Carolyn (Wright) Heldenbrand

Winston resident, Carolyn (Wright) Heldenbrand, 78, died Friday, April 8, 2022. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13th at Lake Viking Church in Gallatin. Friends are received from 5 – 7 p.m. the evening prior at the church. Friends may call from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
GALLATIN, MO
KMZU

Ella “Faye” Fritsche

Ella “Faye” Fritsche, 81, of Emma, MO, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City. Born February 10, 1941, in Phelps, KY, she was the daughter of the late Everette Dotson and Pearl Ann Charles Dotson. Faye was a 1959 graduate of Phelps High School in Kentucky and later attended State Fair Community College where she earned her nursing degree. On June 23, 1962, she married Gilbert Charles Fritsche who preceded her in death on April 18, 1979. Faye, or “Nurse Faye”, as she was known, worked as a nurse in hospitals and nursing homes, and then as the school nurse for Concordia Public Schools for 20 years, retiring on December 17th, 2021, at the age of 80. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Emma. Faye loved her family very much and attended as many of her grandchildren’s activities as possible, and was an excellent seamstress.
EMMA, MO
KMZU

Francis Bemboom

Francis Bemboom, 71, of Marshall, MO, formerly of Carrollton, MO, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home. Memorial graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Carroll Memory Gardens Cemetery in Carrollton. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family choice. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
CARROLLTON, MO
The Topeka Capital-Journal

With Gov. Kelly's signature, elementary students win case to make sandhill plum Kansas’ state fruit

Even with the governor physically sitting in front of them and signing the bill, Sabetha Elementary fourth-grader Seth Brumback and his fellow students still felt like they'd dreamed the whole yearlong ordeal of getting the sandhill plum to be Kansas' official state fruit. It was over one year ago that fourth-graders at Sabetha...
KANSAS STATE
KMZU

Pettis County accident kills Sedalia man

PETTIS COUNTY – A Sedalia man was killed in an accident in Pettis County this afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that a vehicle driven by Victor Yuzkov, 63, rolled over into the median of US 65 at Anderson School Road and came to rest on its top after it attempted to cross the northbound lanes and was struck by a vehicle driven by Sharon McDonald, 77, of Raytown. Yuzkov was pronounced dead on the scene.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

