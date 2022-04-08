Donald Ray Baughn

Ella “Faye” Fritsche, 81, of Emma, MO, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City. Born February 10, 1941, in Phelps, KY, she was the daughter of the late Everette Dotson and Pearl Ann Charles Dotson. Faye was a 1959 graduate of Phelps High School in Kentucky and later attended State Fair Community College where she earned her nursing degree. On June 23, 1962, she married Gilbert Charles Fritsche who preceded her in death on April 18, 1979. Faye, or “Nurse Faye”, as she was known, worked as a nurse in hospitals and nursing homes, and then as the school nurse for Concordia Public Schools for 20 years, retiring on December 17th, 2021, at the age of 80. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Emma. Faye loved her family very much and attended as many of her grandchildren’s activities as possible, and was an excellent seamstress.

EMMA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO