WATCH LIVE: Surrey Storm vs Team Bath Netball on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurrey Storm are hosting Team Bath Netball at Surrey Sports Park, with a first centre pass at...

Former WWE World Champion Trashes AEW Dynamite

It’s not for him? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. For the first time in over two decades, another promotion is getting national air time on a large television network. This is the kind of thing that can open up a lot more spots for several other wrestlers and a lot of them have already come to AEW. However, that does not seem likely for one of them.
Premier League

Brentford vs West Ham United. Premier League. Brentford Community Stadium. B Mbeumo (48'48th minute)
Scotland vs France LIVE: Women’s Six Nations rugby result and reaction as Les Bleues win

A stunning first-half display helped France claim a 28-8 victory over Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations.France, who came into the game with two wins from their opening two games, continued their 100 per cent record by earning a 28-3 half-time lead in Glasgow.Laure Sansus scored two tries, with Jessy Tremouliere and Gaelle Hermet also crossing the line in a rampant opening 40 minutes. Tremouliere also brought her kicking boots, converting all four tries.Scotland, who had exposed some holes in the French defence before the break, put up a spirited response in the second half and were camped in the visiting 22.They eventually crossed the line in the 78th minute as Chloe Rollie went over after good work from Christine Belisle.Helen Nelson missed the conversation for the Scots, who have now lost three from three.
Grand National Festival: Flooring Porter bids to complete staying double at Aintree

Dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero Flooring Porter pays his first visit to Aintree for Saturday’s JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle. Gavin Cromwell's charge sparked scenes of wild celebration in the Cheltenham winner's enclosure when successfully defending his Festival crown last month under an inspired ride from Danny Mullins. He is...
Salford 2-0 Harrogate: Matt Smith strikes to re-ignite hosts' promotion push

Matt Smith was the match winner as Salford reignited their play-off push with a 2-0 home win over Harrogate. The giant striker headed in from close range after Ryan Watson punished hesitant Harrogate defending, before hooking in a left-foot volley moments later. Gary Bowyer's side had dominated possession without a...
Women's Six Nations: England's Abby Dow sustains broken leg

England wing Abby Dow broke her leg in Saturday's Women's Six Nations win against Wales, making her a doubt for October's World Cup. Dow cried out in pain as she went down in an awkward tackle and play stopped for more than 15 minutes in the first half as she received medical attention.
