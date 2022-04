JOPLIN, Mo. — In support of the Joplin Police Department, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will donate money to JPD for each blood donation for a few days. This week and through Friday, CBCO will donate $5.00 for each donation made at the Joplin Donation Center for their “Unite Joplin Blood Drive” in honor of the fallen Joplin officers. Funds will go to the JPD Officer Benevolence Fund established by the Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Foundation which will directly benefit victims’ families.

