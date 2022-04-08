ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists want Spokane council to remove war hero statue

By RaeLynn Ricarte
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council will soon receive a petition from Gonzaga University students and local community members asking that the statue of John Monaghan be removed. The memorial to Monaghan sits at Monroe Street and Riverside Avenue in downtown Spokane. The son of a...

Comments / 8

Dan Mckimmey
2d ago

yield to all minorities. erase your history, the minorities rule. it's their way or else. wonder what they would do if the statue was a pacific islander? oh well, let's erase all american history and burn all history books, plus make a felony to teach history. maybe that would make these minorities happy, but I doubt it. they always find something to be unhappy about. maybe they would be happy if they didn't live in our country.

Reply(1)
5
Wesley Holden
2d ago

These students do not understand why the statute was erected to honor this hero. Very sad.

Reply
4
