New Mexican lawmakers approve tax rebates to soften inflation

By KUNM
kunc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Mexico legislature this week approved sending economic relief to about 1.4 million residents to counter rising costs in the state. That mirrors other efforts across the Mountain West – the region seeing the highest rates of inflation in the country. Soaring fuel prices, especially, drove lawmakers...

www.kunc.org

KEYC

New Walz plan for surplus includes bigger tax rebate checks

NEW HOPE, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz released an updated plan Thursday for how to spend the state’s enormous budget surplus, including a proposal for income tax rebate checks of $1,000 per couple. His revised supplemental budget proposal, released Monday, follows last month’s announcement that the state’s...
NEW HOPE, MN
