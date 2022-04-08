New Mexican lawmakers approve tax rebates to soften inflation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans who filed a tax return in 2020 and 2021 and were full time residents will begin receiving a tax rebate. The Idaho Tax Commission said rebate checks or deposits were expected to start heading out at the end of March to those who filed taxes the last two years or filed a grocery-credit refund returns. People will either get a minimum of $75 or 12 percent of their 2020 taxes, whichever is greater of the two. The Tax Commission said it expects to issue 880,000 tax rebates totaling $350 million this year. Rebates will be issued in the order 2021 tax returns were submitted to the Tax Commission. People who got their returns by direct deposit will get their rebates first, then the Tax Commission will begin issuing paper checks to people. About 25,000 rebates will be issued each week. People getting a tax rebate can track its progress by going to tax.idaho.gov/rebate. People will need their Social Security number, an Idaho driver's license or state-issued identification number, or the 2021 income tax return. The Tax Commission said a new feature this year will let those who get a tax rebate to donate it to parks and recreation, public schools, or transportation. The donation will need to be made before the tax rebate is received which can be done by going to tax.idaho.gov/donate.

