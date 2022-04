Rebecca Lynn Pope talks about women proposing to men and how they're called "desperate," and the benefit of going after what you want. In the social media age, videos of women proposing to men often become a viral moment and even a point of ridicule. But have we ever really thought about why proposing to a man is so frowned upon? The new Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) series Marry Me Now is challenging stereotypes around who does the proposing. On the show, eight women from Houston propose to their long-term partners, and if the guys say yes, quickly plan a wedding.

