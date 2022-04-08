NXT Stars Reportedly Getting Name Change For Main Roster Call-Up

WWE has revealed in an official post that the NXT Tag Team Champions, which happened to be MSK after they won back the Titles at Stand & Deliver, have relinquished the NXT Tag Team Championships. Furthermore, WWE is saying that new Champions will be crowned this coming Tuesday night, though they didn't go into any more detail on the reasons behind the relinquishing of the Titles or who would be contending for those Titles next week. Despite not commenting on the matter in the official post, the reason has to do with Nash Carter's release from the company and what led to his release, which developed over the last few days.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO