NXT Stars Reportedly Getting Name Change For Main Roster Call-Up

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

WWE is reportedly looking to give Marcel Barthel and Raquel Gonzalez new names as part of their moves to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that the working name for Barthel for the main roster is Ludwig, with internal listings...

Corey Graves and Carmella Get Married, AEW and WWE Wrestlers Attend

Corey Graves and Carmella are officially married after tying the knot in a ceremony yesterday. They will now go to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Those in attendance included Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Natalya, TJ Wilson, Sam Adonis, Liv Morgan, Happy Corbin, Tamina and Bayley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that...
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Reportedly No Longer Expected At WWE Smackdown

It looks like more WWE Superstar crossovers between Raw and Smackdown may be on the horizon. There’s no word which Smackdown talents will be appearing. but PWInsider reports 3-4 talents will be backstage at Raw. The reasoning behind the decision is reportedly so the superstars can work dark matches....
Details On if Cody Rhodes’ WWE Contract Allows For Go Big Show, Rhodes to the Top

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at Wrestlemania 38, defeating Seth Rollins after weeks of speculation and hype. There had been some question as to whether or not Rhodes could continue doing his other television projects after leaving AEW. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes signed a “very detailed and complex” contract with WWE that would allow him to pursue other projects.
stillrealtous.com

Two NXT Stars Debut On SmackDown, WWE Changes Another NXT Star’s Name

You never know when you might see a fresh face get called up to the WWE main roster, and it’s been rumored that WWE officials have been discussing plans for a few names from NXT. On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown fans saw Marcel Barthel make his...
Fabian Aichner
Marcel Barthel
ComicBook

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Have Relinquished the Titles

WWE has revealed in an official post that the NXT Tag Team Champions, which happened to be MSK after they won back the Titles at Stand & Deliver, have relinquished the NXT Tag Team Championships. Furthermore, WWE is saying that new Champions will be crowned this coming Tuesday night, though they didn't go into any more detail on the reasons behind the relinquishing of the Titles or who would be contending for those Titles next week. Despite not commenting on the matter in the official post, the reason has to do with Nash Carter's release from the company and what led to his release, which developed over the last few days.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Roman Reigns Segment And More For SmackDown

WWE has announced two segments for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX. New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to reveal the next step on The Island of Relevancy. WWE noted...
PWMania

Lacey Evans Returns To WWE Television On SmackDown

Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television during the April 8th 2022 edition of Smackdown. Backstage, Evans cut a babyface promo and talked about how she had a rough upbringing but said it made her who she is today. Evans last appeared on the WWE RAW brand back in...
Scott Hall Is Laid To Rest, Cody Hall Writes Tribute

In a post on Instagram, Cody Hall shared that his father Scott Hall was laid to rest today in Maryland. Cody shared a photo of the gathering, which included Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman and DDP. He wrote: “We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it...
MARYLAND STATE
WWE Reportedly Gives Curtis Axel, Ariya Daivari Tryouts As Producers

WWE is reportedly giving a couple alumni tryouts as producers in Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari. Fightful Select reports that both former WWE starts worked as producers in a tryout capacity on this week’s Smackdown. The site reports that Axel (real name Joe Hennig) helped Tyson Kidd produce the...
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE World Champion Trashes AEW Dynamite

It’s not for him? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. For the first time in over two decades, another promotion is getting national air time on a large television network. This is the kind of thing that can open up a lot more spots for several other wrestlers and a lot of them have already come to AEW. However, that does not seem likely for one of them.
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and The Usos Set Sights on Unifying Tag Team Titles on Raw

Tonight's SmackDown capped off with an appearance from The Bloodline, and the whole crew was out with their Championship gold, as Roman Reigns stood with both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship. He said "I want to let ya'll in and share something private that me and my wise man discussed rather frequently. It pains me to say this, but SmackDown and the Universal Championship, it wasn't enough. So I went to WrestleMania and smashed Cowboy Brock and I took Monday Night Raw, and I took the WWE Championship!"
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Nash Carter’s WWE Release, WWE Reportedly Didn’t Believe Allegations Against Him

That’s a twist. Wrestling is a weird industry, as it is known that the wrestlers are acting and playing characters, but at the same time, it is their job to make you believe that what they are doing is real. That can make it more interesting when someone does something outside of the ring, which seems to be the case again. This time though, it isn’t entirely clear what has WWE more upset.
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Huge return on SmackDown

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown that aired this Friday night has given numerous surprises and twists to WWE Universe fans, such as the debut on the main roster of three NXT talents: Gunther, Raquel Gonzalez, now Raquel Rodriguez and Marcel Barthel, who became Ludwig Kaiser instead. As for...
Yardbarker

McIntyre vs. Zayn, Intercontinental title match announced for WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre will get another shot at Sami Zayn next week. The two will meet following what went down tonight on SmackDown. Additionally, Ricochet will defend the Intercontinental title against Jinder Mahal. Zayn, still upset over what happened this past weekend at WrestleMania, told official Adam Pearce that he was...
wrestlinginc.com

Curtis Axel And Ariya Daivari Possibly Returning To Work For WWE

The former Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig) may be returning to work for WWE behind-the-scenes. After spending 13 years with WWE, Hennig was released on April 30, 2020 along with other budget cuts. He has been away from pro wrestling since then, but now Fightful Select reports that Hennig worked a tryout for the role of a producer at this week’s SmackDown.
Yardbarker

Cody Rhodes to face The Miz on WWE Raw

Monday's Raw will feature Cody Rhodes' first televised match on the show since 2016. WWE has announced that Cody will face The Miz on Raw this Monday. Cody made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 night one last Saturday, defeating Seth Rollins. The former AEW executive vice president then...
DETROIT, MI
411mania.com

Carmella & Corey Graves’ Wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in WM Gear, Mandy Rose, Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 38 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s gallery featured 38 photos in celebration of last weekend’s WrestleMania 38. This week’s photos feature Roman Reigns, Carmella and Corey Graves’ wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, Kayla Braxton, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
wrestlinginc.com

Update On WWE’s Return To Saudi Arabia

It’s become routine that WWE returns to Saudi Arabia each year to feature some of their Premium Live Events, and it looks like this year will be no different. The plans for the Saudi Arabia show this Fall are currently being finalized, according to a new report from PWInsider. It adds that WWE and their superstars will once again be returning around Halloween time, likely the first week of November or the final week of October.
