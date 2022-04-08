4/8 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Roman Reigns announcing what’s next, Happy Talk, more WrestleMania 38 fallout

Tonight's SmackDown capped off with an appearance from The Bloodline, and the whole crew was out with their Championship gold, as Roman Reigns stood with both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship. He said "I want to let ya'll in and share something private that me and my wise man discussed rather frequently. It pains me to say this, but SmackDown and the Universal Championship, it wasn't enough. So I went to WrestleMania and smashed Cowboy Brock and I took Monday Night Raw, and I took the WWE Championship!"

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO