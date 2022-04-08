ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4/8 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Roman Reigns announcing what’s next, Happy Talk, more WrestleMania 38 fallout

Pro Wrestling Torch
 2 days ago

www.pwtorch.com

411mania.com

Corey Graves and Carmella Get Married, AEW and WWE Wrestlers Attend

Corey Graves and Carmella are officially married after tying the knot in a ceremony yesterday. They will now go to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Those in attendance included Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Natalya, TJ Wilson, Sam Adonis, Liv Morgan, Happy Corbin, Tamina and Bayley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that...
WWE
PWMania

Lacey Evans Returns To WWE Television On SmackDown

Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television during the April 8th 2022 edition of Smackdown. Backstage, Evans cut a babyface promo and talked about how she had a rough upbringing but said it made her who she is today. Evans last appeared on the WWE RAW brand back in...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Reportedly No Longer Expected At WWE Smackdown

It looks like more WWE Superstar crossovers between Raw and Smackdown may be on the horizon. There’s no word which Smackdown talents will be appearing. but PWInsider reports 3-4 talents will be backstage at Raw. The reasoning behind the decision is reportedly so the superstars can work dark matches....
WWE
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Complaint With The Masters This Year

The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
GOLF
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/8)

The first SmackDown after WrestleMania will air live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The only thing WWE has announced for tonight is an appearance by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They are teasing a new challenger will be revealed tonight. WWE has Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair advertised locally plus...
MILWAUKEE, WI
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Gives Curtis Axel, Ariya Daivari Tryouts As Producers

WWE is reportedly giving a couple alumni tryouts as producers in Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari. Fightful Select reports that both former WWE starts worked as producers in a tryout capacity on this week’s Smackdown. The site reports that Axel (real name Joe Hennig) helped Tyson Kidd produce the...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and The Usos Set Sights on Unifying Tag Team Titles on Raw

Tonight's SmackDown capped off with an appearance from The Bloodline, and the whole crew was out with their Championship gold, as Roman Reigns stood with both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship. He said "I want to let ya'll in and share something private that me and my wise man discussed rather frequently. It pains me to say this, but SmackDown and the Universal Championship, it wasn't enough. So I went to WrestleMania and smashed Cowboy Brock and I took Monday Night Raw, and I took the WWE Championship!"
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – April 8, 2022

– The post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package of highlights from WrestleMania 38. We’re live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. – We go right to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wrestlinginc.com

Curtis Axel And Ariya Daivari Possibly Returning To Work For WWE

The former Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig) may be returning to work for WWE behind-the-scenes. After spending 13 years with WWE, Hennig was released on April 30, 2020 along with other budget cuts. He has been away from pro wrestling since then, but now Fightful Select reports that Hennig worked a tryout for the role of a producer at this week’s SmackDown.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On WWE’s Return To Saudi Arabia

It’s become routine that WWE returns to Saudi Arabia each year to feature some of their Premium Live Events, and it looks like this year will be no different. The plans for the Saudi Arabia show this Fall are currently being finalized, according to a new report from PWInsider. It adds that WWE and their superstars will once again be returning around Halloween time, likely the first week of November or the final week of October.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE To Unify Tag Team Titles Soon?, Possible New Challenger For Roman Reigns

WWE is now teasing that the RAW Tag Team Titles will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. This week’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come to the ring with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, to celebrate his WrestleMania 38 win over Brock Lesnar and reveal what’s next on The Island of Relevancy.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Releases Behind-The-Scenes Images From WrestleMania 38

As seen below, WWE.com has released a collection of over 100 images that give a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. There are photos of the superstars preparing for their matches, getting in costume, and mingling backstage with their fellow WWE stars. Newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker can be seen interacting with many people including Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, the crew from Jackass, and fellow WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.
DALLAS, TX

