Bucks vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (51-30) play against the Detroit Pistons (58-58) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks 131, Detroit Pistons 101 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Jazz L’s

@ ORL (4th, 10)

vs. MEM (3rd, 10)

vs. NOP (2nd, 11)

vs. SAS (3rd, 16)

vs. WAS (1st 10)

@ TOR (3rd, 15)

@ DET (3rd, 10)

@ LAL (3rd, 10)

vs. HOU (3rd, 13)

@ LAL (4th, 12)

@ SAS (4th, 15)

vs. MIL (3rd, 11)

@ DAL (2nd, 11)

@ LAC (4th, 16)

@ GSW (4th, 16)

vs. PHO (4th, 17) – 11:59 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Breaking down all the latest #Celtics playoff scenarios after Bucks beat Pistons tonight including one unique situation where Boston would need to choose between going for No. 2 or No. 4 seed on Sunday masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:36 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“I think that first-quarter set the tone.”

Coach Bud’s ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/OXyCDwutlO – 11:13 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

With 48 hours left, your Friday headlines…

* Milwaukee blows out Detroit, closing in on 2-seed.

* Brooklyn beats, and leapfrogs Cleveland into 7th.

* Miami holds off Atlanta (A Hawks win would have moved them into 8th.)

* Charlotte blasts Chicago locking the Bulls into 6th. pic.twitter.com/CrRjOpYRaW – 10:32 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Assume Nets beat Indy … Hawks are 8th if they win and Cleveland loses, 10th if they lose and Charlotte wins, and 9th otherwise. Need Bucks to play starters on Sunday vs. Cavs. – 10:28 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

As it stands going into the final day of the season Charlotte have multiple chances to move up from 10th in the standings if

-CHA beat WIZ

+ Any of

– CLE lose vs MIL

– ATL lose vs HOU

– BKN lose to IND – 10:24 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Can’t overlook Brook.

17 PTS | 4 REB | 1 BLK | 64% FGM pic.twitter.com/spQGSDVKcp – 10:06 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

Back-to-back 💪🏾💪🏾 #BuildingGoodHabits pic.twitter.com/l8kqHbgglw – 10:05 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Rodney McGruder said one big thing this season that coach Dwane Casey is building with this young team. – 10:05 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Rodney McGruder on his career-high 26 pts: “It is nice to have these types of performances whenever you can…it’s fun just to play this game and the opportunity to play 24 minutes.” – 10:01 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Tonight vs. Milwaukee:

1️⃣ All business 💼

2️⃣ @Rodney McGruder 👏

3️⃣ Draft Considerations 🤔

@Keith_Langlois‘ article 🗞️ : on.nba.com/37vscaC – 9:57 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Quick 30 points in 28 minutes tonight for Giannis.

30 PTS | 13 REB | 8 AST | 56% FGM pic.twitter.com/8CFWlTl00f – 9:54 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons score only 8 points in first quarter, lose home finale to #Bucks: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:46 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors clinch a top-5 seed.

Small chance they could climb to 4th but would need a win vs New York on Sunday AND Philadelphia to lose out (vs IND tomorrow, vs Detroit Sunday). – 9:46 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Per the team, the Bucks originally called the injury that forced George Hill’s exit from tonight’s game “abdominal soreness”. Upon further examination, that has now been changed and the official designation will be “back spasms” for Hill. – 9:45 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Bucks went on a 17-2 run in the first quarter and never looked back cruising to a win vs. the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/sWLsFAwDFi – 9:44 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on the #Bucks‘ defense: “We missed a lot of open shots, and their defense sped us up. That’s a championship-caliber team that we’re facing.” – 9:43 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on the home finale: “Our fans have been great, and they’re watching these young men grow.” – 9:41 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey on McGruder: “He’s in the gym every day. Even on days off he’s in the gym shooting, working on his game. And it shows. He’s a pro.” Said he hopes Detroit’s young players model themselves after him. – 9:41 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Rodney McGruder: “He’s a young man that really put the work in. He’s in the gym every day — even on days off. He’s a pro, and I hope our young guys can take a tip from him and model themselves after him.” – 9:41 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on the loss to the #Bucks: “They’re a well-oiled machine, they’re playing like a championship team, and they’re hitting on all cylinders…That’s one of the first stinkers we’ve had since All-Star break.” – 9:40 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey: “That’s a well-oiled machine. They’re playing like a championship team. That’s what I told Bud. They’re hitting on all cylinders. You make one mistake, they make you pay.” Said it was Detroit’s first stinker since All-Star break. – 9:39 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said they’ll know more on George Hill in the coming days. He’s sore in the abdominal/core area. – 9:37 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis posted his 21st 30/10/5 game of the season.

🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/x4ClZqrT8X – 9:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons owner Tom Gores talked to us beat writers at halftime of Friday’s game.

Here’s everything we asked and he talked about, including the jobs of Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey (whose future was discussed), and Cade Cunningham.

Sub for $1:

theathletic.com/3239404/2022/0… – 9:31 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New Celtics playoff scenarios after MIL wins tonight:

Celtics get No. 2 seed if: Bucks lose + Celtics win

Celtics get No. 3 seed if: Bucks win + Philly doesn’t go 2-0, Bucks win + C’s win or Bucks lose + C’s lose

Celtics get No. 4 seed if: C’s lose + 76ers go 2-0 this weekend – 9:29 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

We’re in Philly on Sunday for the season finale.

🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 26 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST / 9-11 FG / 4-5 3PT

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 20 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST

🔹 @Kelly Olynyk: 17 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST / 4-7 FG

🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 14 PTS / 6 REB / 7 AST pic.twitter.com/50mmFEMBzv – 9:21 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

FINAL: Bucks 131, Pistons 101.

McGruder: 26 points (9-11 overall, 4-5 from 3)

Bey: 20 points

Cunningham: 14 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds – 9:17 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Final: #Bucks 131, #Pistons 101

McGruder: 26 pts (career high)

Bey: 20 pts

Olynyk: 17 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts

Cunningham: 14 pts, 6 rebs, 7 assts

Giannis: 30 pts, 13 rebs, 8 assts – 9:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Bucks 131, Pistons 101

– Antetokounmpo 30pts/13reb/8ast

– Lopez 17pts/4reb

– Middleton 15pts

– Holiday 10pts/3reb/9ast

The Bucks will be the no. 2 seed in the East heading into the final day of the season on Sunday. They can also now finish no lower than the no. 3 seed. – 9:17 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

FINAL: Bucks 131, Pistons 101. That wraps up basketball at LCA. One last game in Philly on Sunday.

McGruder: 26 points (career high)

Saddiq Bey: 20 points

Kelly Olynyk: 17 points

Cade Cunningham: 14p, 7a and 6r – 9:17 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks hold on to the No. 2 seed for another night with a big win over the #Pistons pic.twitter.com/Z0J7pnCqLd – 9:17 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Reaching new heights.

📸 @PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night. pic.twitter.com/kXwsABl24d – 9:16 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Rodney McGruder has a career-high 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting. – 9:15 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The first 59 in NBA history checks in for the #Bucks.

Rayjon Tucker (@Rayjon Tucker) is on the court. pic.twitter.com/d1QXfA0fNP – 9:13 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young finished tonight’s first half with 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 3FG, 2-2 FT). It marked his NBA-leading 29th half of the season netting 20+ points: Young-29, Embiid-28, Antetokounmpo-25. – 9:13 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Rodney with the 🔑 to the bucket

@Rodney McGruder 🤝 @btwice_11

@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/eVOgu7EQhW – 9:11 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Bucks blow out the Pistons in Detroit.

A Milwaukee win in Cleveland, or a Celtics loss in Memphis Sunday, and the Bucks get the 2-seed.

The only way the Celtics can drop to 4th, is by losing to Memphis AND having the Sixers both beat the Pacers Saturday and the Pistons Sunday. – 9:08 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Bucks are 8-1 when these 4 are playing this season. pic.twitter.com/JKL4N1lUxh – 9:08 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Bucks winning tonight in Detroit (barring an insane collapse here late) ensures Milwaukee can’t finish lower than third in the East. It also ensures Philadelphia can’t finish higher than third in the East, as Milwaukee holds the tiebreaker over the 76ers. – 9:08 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 30/10/5 games this season:

21 — Giannis

20 — Jokic

No other player has more than 12. pic.twitter.com/vdFOlB8PI2 – 9:06 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Oh Milwaukee is playing Detroit? I dunno they’ve been a lot better since the break they might OH NEVERMIND pic.twitter.com/koHBlqWf1d – 9:06 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

In his last seven games including tonight, Isaiah Stewart is 9-16 from 3. Wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a consistent part of his arsenal next season – 9:05 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

George Hill will not return to tonight’s game with abdominal soreness. – 9:02 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

That’s it for the #Bucks starters up 107-89 with 7:51 to go regulation. – 9:01 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks guard George Hill will not return to the game with abdominal soreness. – 8:59 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo is suddenly up to 30 points. – 8:58 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

OH MY GOSH GIANNIS – 8:57 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

That was a nasty dunk by Giannis but it’s a bit absurd he’s still on the floor lol – 8:57 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Been fun to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo play with help and doubles the last couple weeks.

Over the last few years, he’s gotten quite good at getting rid of it in a hurry, but now he’s just been holding the ball high and waiting for cutters. Just whipped a beauty to Middleton. – 8:56 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Final frame on this Friday night coming up.

🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 24 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 8-9 FG / 4-4 3PT

🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST pic.twitter.com/oBGfAfQkrq – 8:51 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Keep our foot on the gas. pic.twitter.com/OTwDMHT6v4 – 8:50 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks lead 90-68 after three in Detroit. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 20 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists. Rodney McGruder has 24 for Detroit. – 8:50 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jevon Carter just can’t help himself from hustling, man.

Broke into the middle of a 3-on-1 break for a steal that got Giannis Antetokounmpo a breakaway layup to end the third quarter. Bucks up, 90-68, heading to the fourth quarter. – 8:50 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 3Q: #Bucks 90, #Pistons 68

McGruder: 24 pts (career high)

Cunningham: 14 pts, 5 rebs

Bey: 11 pts

Giannis: 20 pts, 12 rebs, 6 assts – 8:50 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 3: Bucks 90, Pistons 68 – 8:49 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Rodney McGruder has a career-high 24 points. He’s 8-9 from the floor, 4-4 from 3 and 4-4 at the line. Only bright spot for the Pistons tonight – 8:48 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in for the final 59 seconds of the third as the #Pistons have cut the #Bucks lead to 20. – 8:48 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

That’s a new career high of 24 pts for #Pistons Rodney McGruder. Still a minute left in 3Q. – 8:47 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Serge Ibaka is set to check in for the #Bucks – 8:44 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Rodney McGruder has a season with 22 points for the #Pistons. He had 14 in that 20-7 second quarter run that got Detroit within eight. – 8:43 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo got loose as a scorer in the third quarter for a bit and he’s up to 18/12/6 in 23 minutes. Bucks up big, 88-62, with 2:38 left in the third quarter. – 8:43 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks built their lead to 32 this quarter, the #Pistons have cut six off that.

Milwaukee 88-62 with 2:36 to go in the third.

Four different #Bucks in double figures, Portis (13 reb.) and Antetokounmpo (12 reb.) have double-doubles. – 8:42 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Bucks 88, #Pistons 62, 2:36 3Q

#StillWriting – 8:41 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

When Milwaukee finishes this one out, they will clinch a finish no worse than 3rd, and will no longer be able to play the fifth seed, likely the Raptors. – 8:37 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Rodney McGruder has tied his career high with 22 pts, after that three-point play. – 8:37 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Rodney McGruder has tied his season high with 19 pts tonight.

His career high is 22. – 8:35 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

McGruder has 19 points on 6-7 overall shooting and is also 4-4 from 3. The Pistons as a team are shooting 32.3% overall and 17.1% from 3 – 8:35 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

What a pass from Giannis.

Brook finishes with the jam. pic.twitter.com/5RWFF13Rt9 – 8:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally reached double figures – he has 10 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. – 8:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed Damon Stoudamire (@Iambiggie503) for No. 57 on the all-time assists list. – 8:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

We talked to Pistons owner Tom Gores at halftime about the rebuild, Dwane Casey, Cade and much more. Story coming soon. – 8:28 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Bucks 68, #Pistons 42, 8:45 3Q

Well, it’s #StartWriting time in my last game at LCA. – 8:26 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks take their biggest lead of the game on the #Pistons at 68-42 thanks to an 8-0 that has featured a Brook Lopez three and two putbacks. – 8:26 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Bucks 68, Pistons 42 with 8:45 to play in the 3rd. Hard to see them coming back tonight – 8:25 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Starters begin the third quarter for the #Bucks. I would think* they’d like a repeat of the first quarter and end this thing early… – 8:20 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Two straight stadium proposals during #Bucks games … – 8:17 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

👌 Rodn3y McGrud3r 👌

@Rodney McGruder was on 🔥 in Q2

@BallySportsDET | #Pistons – 8:14 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Halftime.

🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 14 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 4-5 FG / 3-3 3PT

🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST

🔹 @Cboogie_3: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 2-3 FG pic.twitter.com/GJsX31vtBZ – 8:06 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Detroit made it interesting for a minute but the #Bucks take a 56-38 lead into the half. Despite missing their first 14 threes, the #Pistons have made just one fewer than the #Bucks (five) – 8:05 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Bucks 56, Pistons 38

McGruder: 14 points (4-5 overall, 3-3 from 3)

Cunningham: 6 points – 8:05 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Half: Bucks 56, Pistons 38 – 8:04 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Half: #Bucks 56, #Pistons 38

McGruder: 14 pts

Cunningham: 6 pts, 3 rebs

Bey: 5 pts

Stewart: 2 pts, 9 rebs – 8:04 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Bucks 56, Pistons 38.

Rodney McGruder: 14 points

Cade Cunningham: 6 points

Saddiq Bey: 5 points – 8:04 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Bucks defense has forced several late-clock shots by the #Pistons. – 8:00 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

George Hill with eight points off the bench, including a pull-up triple against a switch. Then, Khris Middleton hits a pull-up 3 as well. Bucks up, 50-34, with 4:19 left in the second quarter. – 7:56 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

After the #Pistons cut the #Bucks 22-point lead down to 37-29, Milwaukee has gone a 13-5 run of its own to go back up 16 with 4:19 to go in the first half. – 7:56 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis has 11 rebounds in 11 minutes for the #Bucks – 7:53 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Major Key Alert! 🔑

@BallySportsDET | @btwice_11 pic.twitter.com/SiiV5AUrDM – 7:52 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Yes! A Rodney McGruder take foul!

The best one I’ve seen in the last 24 hours. – 7:51 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Detroit cut a 22-point deficit down to 9. Wesley Matthews ends a 13-0 #Pistons run. #Bucks lead 40-29. – 7:50 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

McGruder has 14 points in seven minutes. The Pistons, who were down 30-8 to end the 1Q, are now just down 10. – 7:49 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Rodney McGruder has 14 pts, all in 2Q, to get the lead down to single digits. – 7:49 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Rodney McGruder > Giannis – 7:49 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Three-point play by Rodney McGruder and suddenly the #Bucks only lead by 11. – 7:48 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

“It’s Rodney McGruder time” – Rodney McGruder – 7:48 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo is 1-for-5 from the floor tonight and three of those four misses have come around the rim. – 7:46 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

After shooting 0-14 from 3 in the 1st quarter, the Pistons are 3-3 from 3 in the 2nd quarter. They’ve outscored the Bucks 13-7 in the 2nd so far, and are down 37-21 with 9:31 to play until halftime – 7:43 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Pistons were eventually going to make a three – and they have, knocking down three of them.

They now trail by 16 and Mike Budenholzer calls for time.

#Bucks have hit 4 threes. – 7:43 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

After being outscored, 30-8 in 1Q, #Pistons have a 13-7 advantage in first 2:29 of 2Q. – 7:43 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Rodney McGruder, Braxton Key, Frank Jackson and Carsen Edwards pump some life into Detroit. – 7:43 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday will open up the second quarter for the #Bucks – 7:38 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Bucks must want to avoid the Raptors: They lead the Pistons 30-8 after a quarter. – 7:38 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 30-8. Pistons had a nine-minute bucketless drought in the first quarter.

Advanced Stats

OffRtg: 120.0

DefRtg: 32.0

Net Rtg: +88.0

ORB%: 26.7%

DRB%: 94.4% – 7:38 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Life in the fast lane. pic.twitter.com/bF0eXIB5Bn – 7:38 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

After 1.

🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 4 PTS / 2 REB

🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 2 PTS / 5 REB

🔹 @Killian Hayes: 2 PTS / 1 REB pic.twitter.com/B3jhLRwUGH – 7:38 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

I write nice things about the Pistons today and then this … – 7:37 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Eight-point first quarter for Detroit! Bucks announcers are already podcasting and still have 36 minutes to fill. – 7:37 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Bucks 30, Pistons 8 pic.twitter.com/Z1EYYT1isq – 7:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. A win tonight puts Brooklyn one away from the seven seed. Keep an eye on Milwaukee tonight. They’re playing their stars. Do they rest them Sunday against Cleveland? We’ll see. Meanwhile, KD and Kyrie vs. Mr. LeVert and co. – 7:36 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks lead the #Pistons 30-8 after one quarter.

Detroit was 0-for-14 from behind the three-point line.

Some of them hit the rim. – 7:36 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 1Q: #Bucks 30, #Pistons 8

Cunningham: 4 pts, 2 rebs

Stewart: 2 pts, 5 rebs

So, yeah…that happened – 7:36 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Bucks 30, Pistons 8

Cunningham: 4 points

Pistons shot 3-21 overall and 0-14 from 3. Yep – 7:36 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Cade Cunningham stopped a streak of 13 straight missed shots by the #Pistons.

#Bucks lead 25-6. – 7:34 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham scores on a drive, ending their drought of 8:36 without a FG. – 7:34 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham ends Detroit’s epic field-goal drought. – 7:34 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The Cavaliers scored 9 points in the first quarter against the Celtics on Nov. 13. That’s the fewest points any team has scored in a first quarter this season.

The Pistons, who have 4 points with 2:48 to play in the first, are threatening that. – 7:32 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Detroit is 0-for-10 from behind the three-point line. Milwaukee is 3-for-8.

It feels like the #Bucks should be leading by more than 15…

2:48 to go in the first quarter. – 7:32 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks are up, 19-4, with 2:48 left in the first quarter. Pistons just can’t get anything going offensively.

Bucks might actually take a chunk out of their crummy post-ASB defensive rating. theathletic.com/3237873/2022/0… – 7:32 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

April in the D. ⚾️🤝🏀

#DetroitRoots x #Pistons pic.twitter.com/sFh7AYdS9U – 7:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Pistons have hit one shot. They’ve turned it over four times.

The #Bucks lead 19-4 because they’re shooting just 35%. – 7:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Bucks are on a 17-2 run. 👀 pic.twitter.com/75CLxw92N0 – 7:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Bucks are up 19-4 on the Pistons early. I believe if Milwaukee wins this game, then the Sixers would be out of contention for the No. 2 seed. – 7:29 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Watching Detroit-Milwaukee and it’s possible the Pistons never score again. I mean I’m just putting it out there. – 7:29 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Bucks 19, #Pistons 4, 2:48 1Q

Yep, that’s all I got. – 7:29 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

there is 3:08 left in the first quarter and the pistons have 4 points – 7:29 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

There’s just over three minutes left in the first quarter and Detroit has just one made field goal. – 7:29 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

☁️ First class on Air France ☁️

@BallySportsDET | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/P7LVlG5qRP – 7:27 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Detroit is 0 for 9 from 3 to start – 7:27 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons have started 1-of-12 FG and 0-of-8 from 3, which is #Suboptimal – 7:26 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton has passed Dennis Scott (@Dennis Scott) for No. 82 on the all-time three-pointers list (and @bykevinclark weeps). – 7:26 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Been a while since the Pistons have gotten smoked this bad in a first quarter. It’s the Bucks, but still. Detroit is 1-12 from the floor and 0-8 from 3 – 7:26 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Pistons have missed 7 straight shots. – 7:24 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons owner Tom Gores is here, sitting courtside with Jalen Rose. – 7:23 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons team owner Tom Gores is here, sitting at center court. – 7:23 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

OK, Cade. That crossover on Portis and dish to Stew was slick. – 7:22 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis is tonight’s sixth man for the #Bucks – 7:22 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

This Pistons starting five has to be top-five in the league as far as hair volume – 7:21 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Several Tigers are in attendance for tonight’s Pistons game: Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal, Gregory Soto, Jonathan Schoop and Akil Baddoo – 7:19 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Also, Marvin Bagley III is ICY tonight. They might need to get him on the swag cam. – 7:19 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Tigers players in attendance tonight for #Pistons–#Bucks:

Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal, Gregory Soto, Akil Baddoo and Jonathan Schoop. – 7:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Middleton missed a couple good looks to start before hitting that catch-and-shoot 3 as his defender tried to dig in on an Antetokounmpo post-up.

Bucks up, 12-2, with 8:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:18 PM

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

Who is doing the triple header today? #Tigers at 1… #Pistons at 7 and @MotorCityCruise at 8:30. Rumor has it @Bushleague22 did. – 7:18 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks open up quickly and lead the #Pistons 12-2. Giannis Antetokounmpo has four points, four rebounds and two assists. Brook Lopez had five points. – 7:18 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Bucks 12, #Pistons 2, 8:28 1Q

At this rate, we might get a #StartWriting for my home finale. – 7:18 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Milwaukee opens the game with a 12-2 run, and Detroit calls timeout with 8:28 on the clock – 7:17 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Antawn Jamison for No. 89 on the all-time free throw attempts list. – 7:17 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes baseline dunks? I’m here for all the hoodrat behavior. – 7:15 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Bonus Alert 🚨🚨

Jrue Holiday has now played 66 games and will earn a $306K bonus.

The incentive was deemed likely before the season and will not impact the luxury tax for Milwaukee.

This is the 5th straight season that Holiday has reached the games played bonus. – 7:13 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo opens scoring with two free throws tonight. – 7:13 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

The Giannis whistle has begun. This could be a long game. – 7:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Wesley Matthews takes Cade Cunningham, Jrue Holiday on Saddiq Bey to open the game. Bey had 34 on the #Bucks in the #Pistons win back in January. – 7:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks center Brook Lopez has passed HOFer Chris Webber (@Chris Webber) for No. 92 on the all-time games started list. – 7:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks-Pistons. pic.twitter.com/EfxuNyKlU6 – 7:10 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Tigers pitcher Casey Mize is here doing tonight’s rev up for the final Pistons home game. – 7:09 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Some fan love on Fan Appreciation Night ❤️💙

#Pistons | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/S3tYLHyWDw – 7:09 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/auS2dtefX0 – 7:07 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

For those scoring at home, Giannis needs to score 35 tonight to get to 30.0 ppg (well, 29.955, but round up…). And yes, I care about this way more than he does… – 7:04 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Keeping the same energy tonight vs. Detroit. pic.twitter.com/qHKuq9ro4Q – 6:58 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Frank Jackson started the year with braids and a mustache. He’ll end the year with an army cut and clean face. It’s been a long six months, y’all. – 6:57 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Tonight’s cheat sheet of desirable outcomes for the #Rockets Draft:

MIL over DET

CLE over BKN

TOR over HOU

ATL over MIA

CHA over CHI – 6:54 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Livers, Bey and Stewart. – 6:48 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

First five for our last home game ⬇️

@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/ocVET1NG0r – 6:42 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Tonight’s starting 5: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart – 6:41 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons starters: Cunningham, Hayes, Bey, Livers and Stewart – 6:41 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis will play tonight vs. Detroit.

🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ZZUcesjlza – 6:32 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Closing out the regular season on the road.

🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/edgjKl0lwR – 6:12 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The last time the Bucks were in Detroit, they led by as much as 29 points in the 3rd quarter and never looked back in their 117-89 route of the Pistons.

🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/WBon2I86JT – 5:52 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Tonight’s @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/G9oLJgzNKH – 5:41 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

✌️

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/DZASki1H9U – 5:35 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks coach in that video is Josh Oppenheimer aka the “Shot Doctor.”

⁦@Lori Nickel⁩ caught up with him – ✅ her latest on why Giannis Antetokounmpo should be the NBA’s Most Improved Player 📈

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 5:24 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey, on positives in the past couple of weeks, says there are tangible things they can build on, and they’ll take a lot of value from these games into the summer workouts. – 5:22 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on their fight in the last couple of weeks: “We want to be in a position next year when these games mean something. The only way you’re going to do that is take your lumps and learn from them.” – 5:20 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The typical #Bucks pregame routines of early birds Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton – were somewhat disrupted as the court is closed for a #Pistons walkthrough until 5:15 ET.

Antetokounmpo is questionable tonight with right calf soreness but he is beginning his work. pic.twitter.com/eEXoE18ZDe – 5:19 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons coach Dwane Casey starts his pregame presser saying that he and his daughter were wowed by the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. – 5:19 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Ready to roll.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/Dxj3gzmzoc – 5:19 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

First Class Fits! 🛩

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:11 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The penultimate regular-season game.

🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/QzzEJrjqcC – 4:05 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Last home game of the season!

Catch the final episode of ‘It’s on the Flo’, where we interview Detroit celebs & influencers on the hardwood.

We caught up with the one and only @payrollgio to discuss the city of Detroit with @kevknows

Watch here ⤵️

🎥: https://t.co/y1oa8CKHEn pic.twitter.com/wJm9DqYywy – 3:35 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

When Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about the strength of the Bucks’ switching last night, he named a bunch of his teammates.

Bobby Portis was one of them.

Highlighted this possession from @Bobby Portis and a few others in today’s story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/iI9bQC5nQJ pic.twitter.com/1ZgbDGROEU – 3:34 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Five big questions entering final weekend before NBA playoffs, including a complicated Bucks-Celtics tiebreaker

by @Brad Botkin:

cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 3:26 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will the Bucks score more or less than 32 points in the first quarter tonight?

📊 @betwayusa – 3:04 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons/Motor City Cruise guard Saben Lee finished second in the G League’s MVP voting. – 2:49 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Injury Update:

OUT:

Grayson – Left hip; soreness

Luca – Coach’s decision

Questionable:

Giannis – Right calf; soreness – 2:38 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there would be a group discussion on how to handle tonight’s #Pistons game, since a win maintains the No. 2 seed.

Grayson Allen is out with left hip soreness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with right calf soreness. – 2:37 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game in Detroit.

Questionable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf soreness)

OUT: Grayson Allen (left hip soreness), Luca Vildoza (coach’s decision) – 2:37 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Correction: #Pistons Braxton Key finished third in voting for G League Defensive Player of the Year.

Saben Lee finished second in G League MVP voting. – 2:19 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The @WisconsinHerd’s All-Time Leading Scorer is headed to Milwaukee.

Welcome, @Rayjon Tucker!! pic.twitter.com/ujNNU6kmdF – 2:01 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

How much should winning play into the Rookie of the Year discussion? Cade Cunningham has a stronger case than you think, and is carrying a franchise along the way. For @YahooSports:

yhoo.it/3x9IAs1 – 1:57 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

To #Pistons fans,

Thanks for showing up and showing out with us all season long. Let’s do this one last time at @LCArena_Detroit.

With love,

Your 2021-22 Deeetroit Basketball team pic.twitter.com/yLnIyXaoMf – 1:40 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Y’all ready for Fan Appreciation Night??

We’re taking 50% off concessions for tonight’s game!!

👀 Discounted items 👀

Icee – 🥤

Hot Dog – 🌭

Pretzel – 🥨

Nacho – 🧀

Popcorn – 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6nhUkGAhkg – 1:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Playoff tickets on sale NOW!!

🎟 https://t.co/NqBNvJrhfy pic.twitter.com/PttSTrB9ld – 1:03 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Hey #Pistons fans!

It’s Fan Appreciation Night and we’re giving away FREE T-shirts at the doors for tonight’s game.

🚪 Doors open at 5:30pm 🚪 pic.twitter.com/YEEnhu0Xgo – 1:00 PM