Bucks vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Milwaukee Bucks (51-30) play against the Detroit Pistons (58-58) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 131, Detroit Pistons 101 (Final)
Jazz L’s
@ ORL (4th, 10)
vs. MEM (3rd, 10)
vs. NOP (2nd, 11)
vs. SAS (3rd, 16)
vs. WAS (1st 10)
@ TOR (3rd, 15)
@ DET (3rd, 10)
@ LAL (3rd, 10)
vs. HOU (3rd, 13)
@ LAL (4th, 12)
@ SAS (4th, 15)
vs. MIL (3rd, 11)
@ DAL (2nd, 11)
@ LAC (4th, 16)
@ GSW (4th, 16)
vs. PHO (4th, 17) – 11:59 PM
New: Breaking down all the latest #Celtics playoff scenarios after Bucks beat Pistons tonight including one unique situation where Boston would need to choose between going for No. 2 or No. 4 seed on Sunday masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:36 PM
“I think that first-quarter set the tone.”
Coach Bud’s ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/OXyCDwutlO – 11:13 PM
With 48 hours left, your Friday headlines…
* Milwaukee blows out Detroit, closing in on 2-seed.
* Brooklyn beats, and leapfrogs Cleveland into 7th.
* Miami holds off Atlanta (A Hawks win would have moved them into 8th.)
* Charlotte blasts Chicago locking the Bulls into 6th. pic.twitter.com/CrRjOpYRaW – 10:32 PM
Assume Nets beat Indy … Hawks are 8th if they win and Cleveland loses, 10th if they lose and Charlotte wins, and 9th otherwise. Need Bucks to play starters on Sunday vs. Cavs. – 10:28 PM
As it stands going into the final day of the season Charlotte have multiple chances to move up from 10th in the standings if
-CHA beat WIZ
+ Any of
– CLE lose vs MIL
– ATL lose vs HOU
– BKN lose to IND – 10:24 PM
Can’t overlook Brook.
17 PTS | 4 REB | 1 BLK | 64% FGM pic.twitter.com/spQGSDVKcp – 10:06 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Back-to-back 💪🏾💪🏾 #BuildingGoodHabits pic.twitter.com/l8kqHbgglw – 10:05 PM
#Pistons Rodney McGruder said one big thing this season that coach Dwane Casey is building with this young team. – 10:05 PM
#Pistons Rodney McGruder on his career-high 26 pts: “It is nice to have these types of performances whenever you can…it’s fun just to play this game and the opportunity to play 24 minutes.” – 10:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight vs. Milwaukee:
1️⃣ All business 💼
2️⃣ @Rodney McGruder 👏
3️⃣ Draft Considerations 🤔
@Keith_Langlois‘ article 🗞️ : on.nba.com/37vscaC – 9:57 PM
Quick 30 points in 28 minutes tonight for Giannis.
30 PTS | 13 REB | 8 AST | 56% FGM pic.twitter.com/8CFWlTl00f – 9:54 PM
#Pistons score only 8 points in first quarter, lose home finale to #Bucks: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:46 PM
The Raptors clinch a top-5 seed.
Small chance they could climb to 4th but would need a win vs New York on Sunday AND Philadelphia to lose out (vs IND tomorrow, vs Detroit Sunday). – 9:46 PM
Per the team, the Bucks originally called the injury that forced George Hill’s exit from tonight’s game “abdominal soreness”. Upon further examination, that has now been changed and the official designation will be “back spasms” for Hill. – 9:45 PM
The Bucks went on a 17-2 run in the first quarter and never looked back cruising to a win vs. the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/sWLsFAwDFi – 9:44 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on the #Bucks‘ defense: “We missed a lot of open shots, and their defense sped us up. That’s a championship-caliber team that we’re facing.” – 9:43 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on the home finale: “Our fans have been great, and they’re watching these young men grow.” – 9:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on McGruder: “He’s in the gym every day. Even on days off he’s in the gym shooting, working on his game. And it shows. He’s a pro.” Said he hopes Detroit’s young players model themselves after him. – 9:41 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Rodney McGruder: “He’s a young man that really put the work in. He’s in the gym every day — even on days off. He’s a pro, and I hope our young guys can take a tip from him and model themselves after him.” – 9:41 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on the loss to the #Bucks: “They’re a well-oiled machine, they’re playing like a championship team, and they’re hitting on all cylinders…That’s one of the first stinkers we’ve had since All-Star break.” – 9:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey: “That’s a well-oiled machine. They’re playing like a championship team. That’s what I told Bud. They’re hitting on all cylinders. You make one mistake, they make you pay.” Said it was Detroit’s first stinker since All-Star break. – 9:39 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said they’ll know more on George Hill in the coming days. He’s sore in the abdominal/core area. – 9:37 PM
Giannis posted his 21st 30/10/5 game of the season.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/x4ClZqrT8X – 9:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons owner Tom Gores talked to us beat writers at halftime of Friday’s game.
Here’s everything we asked and he talked about, including the jobs of Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey (whose future was discussed), and Cade Cunningham.
Sub for $1:
theathletic.com/3239404/2022/0… – 9:31 PM
New Celtics playoff scenarios after MIL wins tonight:
Celtics get No. 2 seed if: Bucks lose + Celtics win
Celtics get No. 3 seed if: Bucks win + Philly doesn’t go 2-0, Bucks win + C’s win or Bucks lose + C’s lose
Celtics get No. 4 seed if: C’s lose + 76ers go 2-0 this weekend – 9:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We’re in Philly on Sunday for the season finale.
🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 26 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST / 9-11 FG / 4-5 3PT
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 20 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST
🔹 @Kelly Olynyk: 17 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST / 4-7 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 14 PTS / 6 REB / 7 AST pic.twitter.com/50mmFEMBzv – 9:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Bucks 131, Pistons 101.
McGruder: 26 points (9-11 overall, 4-5 from 3)
Bey: 20 points
Cunningham: 14 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds – 9:17 PM
Final: #Bucks 131, #Pistons 101
McGruder: 26 pts (career high)
Bey: 20 pts
Olynyk: 17 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts
Cunningham: 14 pts, 6 rebs, 7 assts
Giannis: 30 pts, 13 rebs, 8 assts – 9:17 PM
FINAL: Bucks 131, Pistons 101
– Antetokounmpo 30pts/13reb/8ast
– Lopez 17pts/4reb
– Middleton 15pts
– Holiday 10pts/3reb/9ast
The Bucks will be the no. 2 seed in the East heading into the final day of the season on Sunday. They can also now finish no lower than the no. 3 seed. – 9:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Bucks 131, Pistons 101. That wraps up basketball at LCA. One last game in Philly on Sunday.
McGruder: 26 points (career high)
Saddiq Bey: 20 points
Kelly Olynyk: 17 points
Cade Cunningham: 14p, 7a and 6r – 9:17 PM
#Bucks hold on to the No. 2 seed for another night with a big win over the #Pistons pic.twitter.com/Z0J7pnCqLd – 9:17 PM
Reaching new heights.
📸 @PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night. pic.twitter.com/kXwsABl24d – 9:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rodney McGruder has a career-high 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting. – 9:15 PM
The first 59 in NBA history checks in for the #Bucks.
Rayjon Tucker (@Rayjon Tucker) is on the court. pic.twitter.com/d1QXfA0fNP – 9:13 PM
Trae Young finished tonight’s first half with 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 3FG, 2-2 FT). It marked his NBA-leading 29th half of the season netting 20+ points: Young-29, Embiid-28, Antetokounmpo-25. – 9:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Rodney with the 🔑 to the bucket
@Rodney McGruder 🤝 @btwice_11
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/eVOgu7EQhW – 9:11 PM
Bucks blow out the Pistons in Detroit.
A Milwaukee win in Cleveland, or a Celtics loss in Memphis Sunday, and the Bucks get the 2-seed.
The only way the Celtics can drop to 4th, is by losing to Memphis AND having the Sixers both beat the Pacers Saturday and the Pistons Sunday. – 9:08 PM
The Bucks are 8-1 when these 4 are playing this season. pic.twitter.com/JKL4N1lUxh – 9:08 PM
The Bucks winning tonight in Detroit (barring an insane collapse here late) ensures Milwaukee can’t finish lower than third in the East. It also ensures Philadelphia can’t finish higher than third in the East, as Milwaukee holds the tiebreaker over the 76ers. – 9:08 PM
Most 30/10/5 games this season:
21 — Giannis
20 — Jokic
No other player has more than 12. pic.twitter.com/vdFOlB8PI2 – 9:06 PM
Oh Milwaukee is playing Detroit? I dunno they’ve been a lot better since the break they might OH NEVERMIND pic.twitter.com/koHBlqWf1d – 9:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
In his last seven games including tonight, Isaiah Stewart is 9-16 from 3. Wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a consistent part of his arsenal next season – 9:05 PM
George Hill will not return to tonight’s game with abdominal soreness. – 9:02 PM
That’s it for the #Bucks starters up 107-89 with 7:51 to go regulation. – 9:01 PM
#Bucks guard George Hill will not return to the game with abdominal soreness. – 8:59 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is suddenly up to 30 points. – 8:58 PM
OH MY GOSH GIANNIS – 8:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was a nasty dunk by Giannis but it’s a bit absurd he’s still on the floor lol – 8:57 PM
Been fun to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo play with help and doubles the last couple weeks.
Over the last few years, he’s gotten quite good at getting rid of it in a hurry, but now he’s just been holding the ball high and waiting for cutters. Just whipped a beauty to Middleton. – 8:56 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Final frame on this Friday night coming up.
🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 24 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 8-9 FG / 4-4 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST pic.twitter.com/oBGfAfQkrq – 8:51 PM
Keep our foot on the gas. pic.twitter.com/OTwDMHT6v4 – 8:50 PM
#Bucks lead 90-68 after three in Detroit. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 20 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists. Rodney McGruder has 24 for Detroit. – 8:50 PM
Jevon Carter just can’t help himself from hustling, man.
Broke into the middle of a 3-on-1 break for a steal that got Giannis Antetokounmpo a breakaway layup to end the third quarter. Bucks up, 90-68, heading to the fourth quarter. – 8:50 PM
End 3Q: #Bucks 90, #Pistons 68
McGruder: 24 pts (career high)
Cunningham: 14 pts, 5 rebs
Bey: 11 pts
Giannis: 20 pts, 12 rebs, 6 assts – 8:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Bucks 90, Pistons 68 – 8:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rodney McGruder has a career-high 24 points. He’s 8-9 from the floor, 4-4 from 3 and 4-4 at the line. Only bright spot for the Pistons tonight – 8:48 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in for the final 59 seconds of the third as the #Pistons have cut the #Bucks lead to 20. – 8:48 PM
That’s a new career high of 24 pts for #Pistons Rodney McGruder. Still a minute left in 3Q. – 8:47 PM
Serge Ibaka is set to check in for the #Bucks – 8:44 PM
Rodney McGruder has a season with 22 points for the #Pistons. He had 14 in that 20-7 second quarter run that got Detroit within eight. – 8:43 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo got loose as a scorer in the third quarter for a bit and he’s up to 18/12/6 in 23 minutes. Bucks up big, 88-62, with 2:38 left in the third quarter. – 8:43 PM
The #Bucks built their lead to 32 this quarter, the #Pistons have cut six off that.
Milwaukee 88-62 with 2:36 to go in the third.
Four different #Bucks in double figures, Portis (13 reb.) and Antetokounmpo (12 reb.) have double-doubles. – 8:42 PM
#Bucks 88, #Pistons 62, 2:36 3Q
When Milwaukee finishes this one out, they will clinch a finish no worse than 3rd, and will no longer be able to play the fifth seed, likely the Raptors. – 8:37 PM
#Pistons Rodney McGruder has tied his career high with 22 pts, after that three-point play. – 8:37 PM
#Pistons Rodney McGruder has tied his season high with 19 pts tonight.
His career high is 22. – 8:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
McGruder has 19 points on 6-7 overall shooting and is also 4-4 from 3. The Pistons as a team are shooting 32.3% overall and 17.1% from 3 – 8:35 PM
What a pass from Giannis.
Brook finishes with the jam. pic.twitter.com/5RWFF13Rt9 – 8:31 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally reached double figures – he has 10 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. – 8:31 PM
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed Damon Stoudamire (@Iambiggie503) for No. 57 on the all-time assists list. – 8:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
We talked to Pistons owner Tom Gores at halftime about the rebuild, Dwane Casey, Cade and much more. Story coming soon. – 8:28 PM
#Bucks 68, #Pistons 42, 8:45 3Q
Well, it’s #StartWriting time in my last game at LCA. – 8:26 PM
#Bucks take their biggest lead of the game on the #Pistons at 68-42 thanks to an 8-0 that has featured a Brook Lopez three and two putbacks. – 8:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bucks 68, Pistons 42 with 8:45 to play in the 3rd. Hard to see them coming back tonight – 8:25 PM
Starters begin the third quarter for the #Bucks. I would think* they’d like a repeat of the first quarter and end this thing early… – 8:20 PM
Two straight stadium proposals during #Bucks games … – 8:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
👌 Rodn3y McGrud3r 👌
@Rodney McGruder was on 🔥 in Q2
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons – 8:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Halftime.
🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 14 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 4-5 FG / 3-3 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Cboogie_3: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 2-3 FG pic.twitter.com/GJsX31vtBZ – 8:06 PM
Detroit made it interesting for a minute but the #Bucks take a 56-38 lead into the half. Despite missing their first 14 threes, the #Pistons have made just one fewer than the #Bucks (five) – 8:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Bucks 56, Pistons 38
McGruder: 14 points (4-5 overall, 3-3 from 3)
Cunningham: 6 points – 8:05 PM
Half: Bucks 56, Pistons 38 – 8:04 PM
McGruder: 14 pts
Cunningham: 6 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 5 pts
Stewart: 2 pts, 9 rebs – 8:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Bucks 56, Pistons 38.
Rodney McGruder: 14 points
Cade Cunningham: 6 points
Saddiq Bey: 5 points – 8:04 PM
#Bucks defense has forced several late-clock shots by the #Pistons. – 8:00 PM
George Hill with eight points off the bench, including a pull-up triple against a switch. Then, Khris Middleton hits a pull-up 3 as well. Bucks up, 50-34, with 4:19 left in the second quarter. – 7:56 PM
After the #Pistons cut the #Bucks 22-point lead down to 37-29, Milwaukee has gone a 13-5 run of its own to go back up 16 with 4:19 to go in the first half. – 7:56 PM
Bobby Portis has 11 rebounds in 11 minutes for the #Bucks – 7:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Major Key Alert! 🔑
@BallySportsDET | @btwice_11 pic.twitter.com/SiiV5AUrDM – 7:52 PM
Yes! A Rodney McGruder take foul!
The best one I’ve seen in the last 24 hours. – 7:51 PM
Detroit cut a 22-point deficit down to 9. Wesley Matthews ends a 13-0 #Pistons run. #Bucks lead 40-29. – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
McGruder has 14 points in seven minutes. The Pistons, who were down 30-8 to end the 1Q, are now just down 10. – 7:49 PM
#Pistons Rodney McGruder has 14 pts, all in 2Q, to get the lead down to single digits. – 7:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rodney McGruder > Giannis – 7:49 PM
Three-point play by Rodney McGruder and suddenly the #Bucks only lead by 11. – 7:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
“It’s Rodney McGruder time” – Rodney McGruder – 7:48 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 1-for-5 from the floor tonight and three of those four misses have come around the rim. – 7:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
After shooting 0-14 from 3 in the 1st quarter, the Pistons are 3-3 from 3 in the 2nd quarter. They’ve outscored the Bucks 13-7 in the 2nd so far, and are down 37-21 with 9:31 to play until halftime – 7:43 PM
The #Pistons were eventually going to make a three – and they have, knocking down three of them.
They now trail by 16 and Mike Budenholzer calls for time.
#Bucks have hit 4 threes. – 7:43 PM
After being outscored, 30-8 in 1Q, #Pistons have a 13-7 advantage in first 2:29 of 2Q. – 7:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rodney McGruder, Braxton Key, Frank Jackson and Carsen Edwards pump some life into Detroit. – 7:43 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday will open up the second quarter for the #Bucks – 7:38 PM
The Bucks must want to avoid the Raptors: They lead the Pistons 30-8 after a quarter. – 7:38 PM
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 30-8. Pistons had a nine-minute bucketless drought in the first quarter.
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 120.0
DefRtg: 32.0
Net Rtg: +88.0
ORB%: 26.7%
DRB%: 94.4% – 7:38 PM
Life in the fast lane. pic.twitter.com/bF0eXIB5Bn – 7:38 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
After 1.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 4 PTS / 2 REB
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 2 PTS / 5 REB
🔹 @Killian Hayes: 2 PTS / 1 REB pic.twitter.com/B3jhLRwUGH – 7:38 PM
I write nice things about the Pistons today and then this … – 7:37 PM
Eight-point first quarter for Detroit! Bucks announcers are already podcasting and still have 36 minutes to fill. – 7:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Bucks 30, Pistons 8 pic.twitter.com/Z1EYYT1isq – 7:36 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Cavs tips shortly. A win tonight puts Brooklyn one away from the seven seed. Keep an eye on Milwaukee tonight. They’re playing their stars. Do they rest them Sunday against Cleveland? We’ll see. Meanwhile, KD and Kyrie vs. Mr. LeVert and co. – 7:36 PM
The #Bucks lead the #Pistons 30-8 after one quarter.
Detroit was 0-for-14 from behind the three-point line.
Some of them hit the rim. – 7:36 PM
Cunningham: 4 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 2 pts, 5 rebs
So, yeah…that happened – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Bucks 30, Pistons 8
Cunningham: 4 points
Pistons shot 3-21 overall and 0-14 from 3. Yep – 7:36 PM
Cade Cunningham stopped a streak of 13 straight missed shots by the #Pistons.
#Pistons Cade Cunningham scores on a drive, ending their drought of 8:36 without a FG. – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham ends Detroit’s epic field-goal drought. – 7:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Cavaliers scored 9 points in the first quarter against the Celtics on Nov. 13. That’s the fewest points any team has scored in a first quarter this season.
The Pistons, who have 4 points with 2:48 to play in the first, are threatening that. – 7:32 PM
Detroit is 0-for-10 from behind the three-point line. Milwaukee is 3-for-8.
It feels like the #Bucks should be leading by more than 15…
2:48 to go in the first quarter. – 7:32 PM
Bucks are up, 19-4, with 2:48 left in the first quarter. Pistons just can’t get anything going offensively.
Bucks might actually take a chunk out of their crummy post-ASB defensive rating. theathletic.com/3237873/2022/0… – 7:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
April in the D. ⚾️🤝🏀
#DetroitRoots x #Pistons pic.twitter.com/sFh7AYdS9U – 7:31 PM
The #Pistons have hit one shot. They’ve turned it over four times.
The #Bucks lead 19-4 because they’re shooting just 35%. – 7:30 PM
The Bucks are on a 17-2 run. 👀 pic.twitter.com/75CLxw92N0 – 7:30 PM
The Bucks are up 19-4 on the Pistons early. I believe if Milwaukee wins this game, then the Sixers would be out of contention for the No. 2 seed. – 7:29 PM
Watching Detroit-Milwaukee and it’s possible the Pistons never score again. I mean I’m just putting it out there. – 7:29 PM
#Bucks 19, #Pistons 4, 2:48 1Q
Yep, that’s all I got. – 7:29 PM
there is 3:08 left in the first quarter and the pistons have 4 points – 7:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
There’s just over three minutes left in the first quarter and Detroit has just one made field goal. – 7:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
☁️ First class on Air France ☁️
@BallySportsDET | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/P7LVlG5qRP – 7:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit is 0 for 9 from 3 to start – 7:27 PM
#Pistons have started 1-of-12 FG and 0-of-8 from 3, which is #Suboptimal – 7:26 PM
Khris Middleton has passed Dennis Scott (@Dennis Scott) for No. 82 on the all-time three-pointers list (and @bykevinclark weeps). – 7:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Been a while since the Pistons have gotten smoked this bad in a first quarter. It’s the Bucks, but still. Detroit is 1-12 from the floor and 0-8 from 3 – 7:26 PM
The #Pistons have missed 7 straight shots. – 7:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons owner Tom Gores is here, sitting courtside with Jalen Rose. – 7:23 PM
#Pistons team owner Tom Gores is here, sitting at center court. – 7:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
OK, Cade. That crossover on Portis and dish to Stew was slick. – 7:22 PM
Bobby Portis is tonight’s sixth man for the #Bucks – 7:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This Pistons starting five has to be top-five in the league as far as hair volume – 7:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Several Tigers are in attendance for tonight’s Pistons game: Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal, Gregory Soto, Jonathan Schoop and Akil Baddoo – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Also, Marvin Bagley III is ICY tonight. They might need to get him on the swag cam. – 7:19 PM
#Tigers players in attendance tonight for #Pistons–#Bucks:
Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal, Gregory Soto, Akil Baddoo and Jonathan Schoop. – 7:18 PM
Middleton missed a couple good looks to start before hitting that catch-and-shoot 3 as his defender tried to dig in on an Antetokounmpo post-up.
Bucks up, 12-2, with 8:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:18 PM
Who is doing the triple header today? #Tigers at 1… #Pistons at 7 and @MotorCityCruise at 8:30. Rumor has it @Bushleague22 did. – 7:18 PM
#Bucks open up quickly and lead the #Pistons 12-2. Giannis Antetokounmpo has four points, four rebounds and two assists. Brook Lopez had five points. – 7:18 PM
#Bucks 12, #Pistons 2, 8:28 1Q
At this rate, we might get a #StartWriting for my home finale. – 7:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Milwaukee opens the game with a 12-2 run, and Detroit calls timeout with 8:28 on the clock – 7:17 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Antawn Jamison for No. 89 on the all-time free throw attempts list. – 7:17 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes baseline dunks? I’m here for all the hoodrat behavior. – 7:15 PM
Bonus Alert 🚨🚨
Jrue Holiday has now played 66 games and will earn a $306K bonus.
The incentive was deemed likely before the season and will not impact the luxury tax for Milwaukee.
This is the 5th straight season that Holiday has reached the games played bonus. – 7:13 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo opens scoring with two free throws tonight. – 7:13 PM
The Giannis whistle has begun. This could be a long game. – 7:12 PM
Wesley Matthews takes Cade Cunningham, Jrue Holiday on Saddiq Bey to open the game. Bey had 34 on the #Bucks in the #Pistons win back in January. – 7:12 PM
#Bucks center Brook Lopez has passed HOFer Chris Webber (@Chris Webber) for No. 92 on the all-time games started list. – 7:11 PM
Bucks-Pistons. pic.twitter.com/EfxuNyKlU6 – 7:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Tigers pitcher Casey Mize is here doing tonight’s rev up for the final Pistons home game. – 7:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Some fan love on Fan Appreciation Night ❤️💙
#Pistons | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/S3tYLHyWDw – 7:09 PM
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/auS2dtefX0 – 7:07 PM
For those scoring at home, Giannis needs to score 35 tonight to get to 30.0 ppg (well, 29.955, but round up…). And yes, I care about this way more than he does… – 7:04 PM
Keeping the same energy tonight vs. Detroit. pic.twitter.com/qHKuq9ro4Q – 6:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson started the year with braids and a mustache. He’ll end the year with an army cut and clean face. It’s been a long six months, y’all. – 6:57 PM
Tonight’s cheat sheet of desirable outcomes for the #Rockets Draft:
MIL over DET
CLE over BKN
TOR over HOU
ATL over MIA
CHA over CHI – 6:54 PM
#Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Livers, Bey and Stewart. – 6:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First five for our last home game ⬇️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/ocVET1NG0r – 6:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starting 5: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart – 6:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Cunningham, Hayes, Bey, Livers and Stewart – 6:41 PM
Giannis will play tonight vs. Detroit.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ZZUcesjlza – 6:32 PM
Closing out the regular season on the road.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/edgjKl0lwR – 6:12 PM
The last time the Bucks were in Detroit, they led by as much as 29 points in the 3rd quarter and never looked back in their 117-89 route of the Pistons.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/WBon2I86JT – 5:52 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/G9oLJgzNKH – 5:41 PM
✌️
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/DZASki1H9U – 5:35 PM
The #Bucks coach in that video is Josh Oppenheimer aka the “Shot Doctor.”
@Lori Nickel caught up with him – ✅ her latest on why Giannis Antetokounmpo should be the NBA’s Most Improved Player 📈
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 5:24 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey, on positives in the past couple of weeks, says there are tangible things they can build on, and they’ll take a lot of value from these games into the summer workouts. – 5:22 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on their fight in the last couple of weeks: “We want to be in a position next year when these games mean something. The only way you’re going to do that is take your lumps and learn from them.” – 5:20 PM
The typical #Bucks pregame routines of early birds Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton – were somewhat disrupted as the court is closed for a #Pistons walkthrough until 5:15 ET.
Antetokounmpo is questionable tonight with right calf soreness but he is beginning his work. pic.twitter.com/eEXoE18ZDe – 5:19 PM
#Pistons coach Dwane Casey starts his pregame presser saying that he and his daughter were wowed by the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. – 5:19 PM
Ready to roll.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/Dxj3gzmzoc – 5:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First Class Fits! 🛩
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:11 PM
The penultimate regular-season game.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/QzzEJrjqcC – 4:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Last home game of the season!
Catch the final episode of ‘It’s on the Flo’, where we interview Detroit celebs & influencers on the hardwood.
We caught up with the one and only @payrollgio to discuss the city of Detroit with @kevknows
Watch here ⤵️
🎥: https://t.co/y1oa8CKHEn pic.twitter.com/wJm9DqYywy – 3:35 PM
When Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about the strength of the Bucks’ switching last night, he named a bunch of his teammates.
Bobby Portis was one of them.
Highlighted this possession from @Bobby Portis and a few others in today’s story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/iI9bQC5nQJ pic.twitter.com/1ZgbDGROEU – 3:34 PM
Five big questions entering final weekend before NBA playoffs, including a complicated Bucks-Celtics tiebreaker
by @Brad Botkin:
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 3:26 PM
Will the Bucks score more or less than 32 points in the first quarter tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 3:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons/Motor City Cruise guard Saben Lee finished second in the G League’s MVP voting. – 2:49 PM
Injury Update:
OUT:
Grayson – Left hip; soreness
Luca – Coach’s decision
Questionable:
Giannis – Right calf; soreness – 2:38 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there would be a group discussion on how to handle tonight’s #Pistons game, since a win maintains the No. 2 seed.
Grayson Allen is out with left hip soreness.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with right calf soreness. – 2:37 PM
Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game in Detroit.
Questionable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf soreness)
OUT: Grayson Allen (left hip soreness), Luca Vildoza (coach’s decision) – 2:37 PM
Correction: #Pistons Braxton Key finished third in voting for G League Defensive Player of the Year.
Saben Lee finished second in G League MVP voting. – 2:19 PM
The @WisconsinHerd’s All-Time Leading Scorer is headed to Milwaukee.
Welcome, @Rayjon Tucker!! pic.twitter.com/ujNNU6kmdF – 2:01 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
How much should winning play into the Rookie of the Year discussion? Cade Cunningham has a stronger case than you think, and is carrying a franchise along the way. For @YahooSports:
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
To #Pistons fans,
Thanks for showing up and showing out with us all season long. Let’s do this one last time at @LCArena_Detroit.
With love,
Your 2021-22 Deeetroit Basketball team pic.twitter.com/yLnIyXaoMf – 1:40 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Y’all ready for Fan Appreciation Night??
We’re taking 50% off concessions for tonight’s game!!
👀 Discounted items 👀
Icee – 🥤
Hot Dog – 🌭
Pretzel – 🥨
Nacho – 🧀
Popcorn – 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6nhUkGAhkg – 1:30 PM
Playoff tickets on sale NOW!!
🎟 https://t.co/NqBNvJrhfy pic.twitter.com/PttSTrB9ld – 1:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hey #Pistons fans!
It’s Fan Appreciation Night and we’re giving away FREE T-shirts at the doors for tonight’s game.
🚪 Doors open at 5:30pm 🚪 pic.twitter.com/YEEnhu0Xgo – 1:00 PM
